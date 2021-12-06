Scientists in the United States placed fast charging for lithium-ion batteries under the microscope, finding that charging at higher rates can quickly damage the structure of a graphite anode, causing capacity loss even after a small number of cycles. By identifying the mechanisms causing this performance loss, the group can help point future research in the right direction.Getting more out of lithium-ion and other energy storage technologies is the focus for scientists the world over. Batteries are already making a valuable contribution to the energy transition, but there are still plenty of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...