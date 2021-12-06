In its second acquisition in the bioscience and human longevity sector, JZZ Technologies, Inc. intends to acquire Life Factor Research Inc. and begin marketing its unique and patented line of natural supplements

West Palm Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2021) - JZZ Technologies, Inc., (OTC Pink: JZZI) has signed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with life sciences company Life Factor Research Inc. of Medford, Oregon. Under the terms of the Letter of Intent, dated November 30, 2021, JZZ Technologies, Inc. will acquire 100% ownership of Life Factor Research Inc., its formulations, research, products, and manufacturing operations.

Life Factor Research Inc. is comprised of seasoned professionals dedicated to combining proven science with the very best that nature provides to create products that change lives. Their team has dedicated their professional lives to the creation, testing, and implementing of technologies - many of which are used by some of the most reputable Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical companies in existence.

Life Factor Research's products focus on two groups: proprietary formulations and bioavailability technology. These two areas form the seedbed for the company's proprietary and patented products that deal with testosterone support, prostate support, restorative sleep, type II diabetes, and metabolic syndrome, pain analgesics, gluten sensitivity, adaptogens, and skin stem cell formulations. Several of the company's leading products are sold commercially under the Natures Balance brand name.

The new agreement also contemplates that Charles Layton and his team of researchers and scientists will continue to operate all aspects of Life Factor Research as a wholly-owned subsidiary of JZZ Technologies, Inc. Mr. Layton has a considerable history in the life sciences field and will assume the role as head of JZZ Technologies' life sciences and biotechnology operations.

Charles Layton, CEO Of Life Factor Research Inc., stated, "This acquisition is well-timed for Life Factor Research Inc. and will provide important parts to our marketing, distribution, and access to greater capital. We look forward to the new opportunities that this will create going forward and putting Life Factor Research on a global scale with our much-needed approaches and the products that they foster."

Charles Cardona, CEO of JZZ Technologies, Inc., stated, "Life Factor Research's ongoing development of products and research are an excellent fit for our direction in the life extension and biosciences. We also join with Charles Layton, who can bring his vast experience to our team and head up our life sciences and bioscience operations. This adds a huge resource to our company."

JZZ Technologies intends to provide certain working capital to Life Factor Research, whereby the two parties may achieve and initiate new products, marketing, influencer campaigns, and sales to move the venture into global commercial viability.

About Life Factor Research Inc.

Life Factor Research Inc. is a private company based in Medford, Oregon. Its ongoing development of new ranges of natural extracts to enhance health has enabled the company to develop an entirely new range of never seen before nutraceuticals for various medical ailments, immune boost, and human life extension.

About JZZ Technologies, Inc.

JZZ Technologies, Inc. is a diversified technology company engaged in the following two distinct business sectors: (i) its digital media business, which includes online media and apps (activelifestylemedia.com), content creation, digital marketing, streaming video content, publishing, and free over-the-air television (EyeOnTV) targeted to active adults 55+, and; (ii) strategic biotechnology and bioscience-related to Human Life Extension and Human Longevity that can be immediately leveraged to support improved quality of life for the senior population.

DISCLAIMER and FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking" statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such Forward-Looking Statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the viability of the company's business plans, the effect of acquisitions on our profitability, the effectiveness, profitability, and the marketability of the Company's products; the Company's ability to protect its proprietary information; general economic and business conditions; the volatility of the company's operating results and financial condition; and other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections about the company and the industry. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or to changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, management cannot assure the public that their expectations will turn out to be correct. Investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

