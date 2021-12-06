Xanthan Gum Market Size to Reach USD 566.4 Million in 2028 | Increasing Demand for Cosmetics and Personal Care Products is Driving Need for Xanthan Gum and This is a Key Factor Driving Industry Demand, says Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global xanthan gum market size is expected to reach USD 566.4 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 3.1% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady global xanthan gum market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing demand for xanthan as a gelatin substitute. Gelatin, which is derived from collagen, is commonly used as a gelling agent in production of food products. However, vegetarians and vegans tend to avoid food products that contain gelatin. This is resulting in companies increasingly shifting to use of gelatin in food and beverages as a substitute to gelatin to thicken and stabilize products as required. Increasing demand for convenience food products globally is a key factor driving market revenue growth to a significant extent going ahead.

Using xanthan gum in ice creams results in a creamier and smoother texture by averting ice crystal formation, and enabling ice creams to taste richer without using heavy cream. Xanthan gum is highly preferred in ice creams produced from non-dairy milks such as almond, soy, and coconut milk. Also, xanthan gum is beneficial in obtaining proper vegan ice-cream consistency, comparable to those produced using dairy milk.

Additionally, growing inclination for improving physical appearance among consumers, particularly among and increasing number of millennials, is fueling demand for xanthan gum. Xanthan gum is used in cosmetics as an emulsion stabilizer and rheology modifier, and is widely used in creams, lotions, liquid soaps, body washes, shower gels, and hair shampoos.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In June 2021 , Azelis signed a distribution partnership with CP Kelco to distribute the complete range of products (including xanthan gum) by CP Kelco in India , Malaysia , Indonesia , and Thailand .

, Azelis signed a distribution partnership with CP Kelco to distribute the complete range of products (including xanthan gum) by CP Kelco in , , , and . The fat replacer segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020. Xanthan gum is used to produce low fat cakes, and cakes containing around 50% of xanthan gums as fat replacement have exhibited extended shelf life.

Among the industry vertical segments, the pharmaceutical segment is expected register a significantly steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Xanthan gum is extensively used in medicines and aids in lowering cholesterol and blood sugar in diabetic patients. In addition, it is used as a laxative as well as saliva replacement for people suffering from dry mouth condition.

North America xanthan gum market accounted for substantially large revenue share in 2020, attributed to rapidly increasing demand for convenience foods and rising inclination among consumers for a healthier lifestyle. In addition, presence of various major players in countries in the region is expected to continue to drive North America market revenue growth.

Companies included in the profile section of the global market report include Solvay SA, Ingredion Inc., Cargill Inc., FDL Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Company, CP Kelco, DuPont, Fugeng Group Company Ltd., FMC Corporation, and Deosen Biochemical Ltd.

Emergen Research has segmented the global xanthan gum market on the basis of form, application, industry vertical, and region:

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028)

Liquid



Dry

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028)

Stabilizer



Thickener



Gelling Agent



Coating Material



Fat Replacer



Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028)

Food & Beverages



Pharmaceutical



Oil & Gas



Cosmetic & Personal Care



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Sweden





BENELUX





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil





Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





UAE





South Africa





Israel





Rest of MEA

