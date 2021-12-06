Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of warrant issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (2689/21)

As of December 6, 2021, the following warrants issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the issuer. Short ISIN MINI L DORO AVA 6 GB00BL05GV43 MINI L DORO AVA 5 GB00BL03GB80 MINI L TOBII AVA 22 GB00BKZZ9H93 MINI L KLED AVA 9 GB00BL007G19 MINI L KLED AVA 8 GB00BL001140 MINI L KLED AVA 7 GB00BL000Q22 MINI L KLED AVA 10 GB00BL03G964 The last day of trading will be December 6, 2021. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.