Fact.MR: Dibenzyl Toluene Sales as Heat Transfer Fluid to Exceed US$ 54 Mn by 2031

Dibenzyl Toluene Demand to Increase by 1.4x in Petrochemical Sector, Exceeding US$ 4.7 Mn in 2031

Fact.MR's detailed analysis on the global dibenzyl toluene market offers readers with a 360-degree view for the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. The study also reveals key information regarding future growth drivers, opportunities, and trends across multiple segments including grade, application, and end-use energy across seven major regions.

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR - A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global dibenzyl toluene market is projected to reach US$ 77 Mn, exhibiting growth at 3.3% CAGR between 2021 and 2031, estimates Fact.MR. Increasing use of dibenzyl toluene as dielectric fluid and heat transfer fluid in diverse end-use sectors such as petrochemicals, rubber and plastic, and chemicals industries will boost the market.

As per Fact.MR, extensive application of dibenzyl toluene (DBT) as heat transfer fluid in rubber and plastic industry will increase its consumption, reaching 13 KT by the end of 2031. DBT is mainly used due to its attributes such as maintenance of proper temperatures in closed equipment and systems in chemical and petrochemical industries.

Against this backdrop, heat transfer fluid application is projected to account for over 55% of global market share in 2021. However, following the outbreak of COVID-19, with slight set-back in end-use industries, sales of dibenzyl toluene as heat transfer fluid are expected to lose 40 BPS by 2031.

Subsequently, with prominent applications of DBT as dielectric fluid, heat transfer fluid, and others the demand in the market is projected to increase in petrochemical and rubber & plastic industries. Also, as DBT possess properties to cool down high-voltage cables and with availability of various DBT grades, sales of DBT are expected to surpass 9.8 KT in 2021, in terms of volume.

In terms of grade type, the dibenzyl toluene grade of less than 98% is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. Availability of DBT <98% in countries such as China, Germany, and the U.S. is expected to propel the growth in the market, with creating revenues 9x more than DBT>98% grade type.

"Increasing adoption in the petrochemical industry as heat transfer liquid is expected to drive the sales of dibenzyl toluene. Apart from this, growing demand in the chemicals and rubber & plastic industries as dielectric fluid will continue spurring demand in the forthcoming years," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways:

In terms of applications, dibenzyl toluene as heat transfer fluid accounted for over 4/7 th of total consumption through 2031

of total consumption through 2031 Sales of dibenzyl toluene in petrochemicals industry are expected to increase by 1.4x by the end of 2031

Consumption of dibenzyl toluene in the plastics and rubber industry is expected to cover around 1.7 KT over the forecast period

Germany is expected to account for over 1/4 th of total Europe dibenzyl toluene market through 2021 & beyond

is expected to account for over 1/4 of total dibenzyl toluene market through 2021 & beyond The U.S. dibenzyl toluene market is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 2.2 Mn in 2031

Growth Drivers:

Extensive applications of heat transfer fluids in petrochemical and chemicals industry will increase the sales of dibenzyl toluene

Cost-effective prices and availability of various dibenzyl grades, especially across emerging economies, will create growth opportunities for market players in these countries

Restraints:

Lower operating temperatures of heat transfer fluids than molten salts or synthetic fluids might limit the demand for dibenzyl toluene in petrochemicals and chemicals sector.

Higher maintenance and operation cost of dibenzyl toluene is expected to hamper the growth in the market.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players operating in the dibenzyl toluene market are relying on organic strategies such as product development, capacity expansion, and innovation to increase their revenues. They are also aiming for strategic mergers and collaborations to expand their regional footprints and gain competitive edge.

For instance,

In November 2021 , Arkema, pioneer and leader in high-performance materials, continues its development in additive manufacturing by providing sustainable new material solutions by integrating dielectric fluids and designing PRO14729, PRO14730, and PRO14731 for radio frequency applications and ideal for 3D printing in advanced electronic applications.

, Arkema, pioneer and leader in high-performance materials, continues its development in additive manufacturing by providing sustainable new material solutions by integrating dielectric fluids and designing PRO14729, PRO14730, and PRO14731 for radio frequency applications and ideal for 3D printing in advanced electronic applications. In 2019, another leading player, Eastman announced the acquisition of Marlotherm's heat transfer fluids manufacturing assets from Sasol to expand its product offerings.

Key Players in the Dibenzyl Toluene Market Include:

Arkema

Eastman Chemicals

Hydrogenious GmbH

Soken Technix

Yantai Jinzheng

Others

More Valuable Insights on Dibenzyl toluene Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the dibenzyl toluene market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the global dibenzyl toluene market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Grade:

<98% Dibenzyl Toluene

>98% Dibenzyl Toluene

Application:

Dielectric Fluid

Heat Transfer Fluid

Others

End-Use Industry:

Chemicals

Petrochemicals

Plastics & Rubber

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Regions:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Key Questions Covered in Dibenzyl Toluene Market Report

The report offers insight into the dibenzyl toluene market demand outlook for 2021-2031.

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for dibenzyl toluene market between 2021 and 2031.

Dibenzyl toluene market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

Dibenzyl toluene market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

