The European Union's statistics body said three-quarters of the solar modules imported to the bloc last year came from China.EU data body the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) has laid bare the challenge facing European solar module manufacturers trying to wrestle back market share from Chinese rivals - although the latest, year-old figures predate the rash of manufacturing plans announced this year. Eurostat on Thursday said the EU had imported €8 billion worth of solar modules last year, compared to an export trade worth €1.8 billion. While that import bill was 250% higher than the volume ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...