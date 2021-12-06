Airtraq Signs Exclusive North America Distribution Agreement with Mercury Medical Effective January 1, 2022

Airtraq has selected Mercury Medical as their North America Distribution Partner with the signing of an Exclusive Distribution Agreement

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / Prodol Meditec, SA, manufacturer of the Airtraq video laryngoscope and camera system, has selected Mercury Medical as their Exclusive North America Distributor partner for their state-of-the-art video laryngoscope product line effective January 1, 2022. This exclusive agreement includes distribution in Canada and Puerto Rico.

Airtraq simplifies video laryngoscopy with its ETT channel guide aiding in safety and in reducing intubation time. The fully disposable system with its 90-degree shape works with the anatomy minimizing the need for hyperextension while reducing force. There is no need for a stylet avoiding potential injury while eliminating additional intubation equipment costs. Airtraq facilitates intubation from any position with clinical evidence of high intubation success rates and is easy to learn. The optional lightweight Wi-Fi camera facilitates video recording and auto recording options.

Mercury Medical is a leading provider of cutting-edge technology in the acute care and emergency markets both in the United States and globally - a philosophy that is fully in line with Airtraq.

John Gargaro MD, President and CEO states: "Our mission is delivering clinically differentiated critical care technology that saves lives throughout the world. As such, Mercury Medical believes that the Airtraq is a superior solution designed to improve outcomes in patients requiring intubation. As a company, Mercury Medical has a rich experience in introducing and educating clinicians on innovative, clinically differentiated medical devices. We are extremely pleased to partner with Airtraq in this endeavor to advance intubation practices.The clinical evidence supporting Airtraq's superior performance is strong and aligned with Mercury Medical's mission."

Danny Daniel, Airtraq's VP of North America Sales states, "Airtraq is very excited to appoint Mercury Medical as our exclusive US partner. The core philosophy of our two companies is very much aligned together. We strive to innovate clinically differentiated products that improve provider care and save precious lives. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership together as we continue to bring cutting edge airway management technology to our customers."

For further information, please contact:

Danny Daniel

Vice President of Sales, North America

Office - 972-325-1025

Cell - 972-768-2737

http://www.airtraq.com

Danny.Daniel@Airtraq.com

About Airtraq

Prodol Meditec S.A. is a global medical device company focused solely on airway and airway management. Their unique patented Airtraq intubation system utilizes a guiding channel that facilitates endotracheal tube placement improving success for the clinician while also making it safer for the patient. Airtraq is focused on patient safety and regulatory compliance with the following global certifications: ISO 13485, MDSAP and ISO 9001.

About Mercury Medical

For over 58 years clinicians have relied on Mercury Medical as their resource for bringing a legacy of innovative products to critical care areas of neonatal, anesthesia, respiratory and EMS markets in over 60 countries. Mercury Medical's high-quality standards include ISO 13485, MDSAP and ISO 9001 certifications.

For more information:

Contact Lisa Cordner

Phone/Fax #: (727) 573-4930

E-mail Address: lcordner@mercurymed.com

www.mercurymed.com

