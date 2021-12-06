Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2021) - Titan Logix Corp., (TSXV: TLA) ("Titan" or the "Company"), a technology company specializing in advanced technology fluid management solutions, announces the appointment of Mr. Nick Forbes to the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective December 5, 2021. The Company also announces the termination of Mr. Alvin Pyke from the role of Chief Executive Officer, effective December 5, 2021.

Nick Forbes brings extensive senior leadership experience in the Energy and Agriculture sectors, including through his most recent role as the Chief Operations Officer at OPIsystems Inc., a market leader in grain management solutions. Mr. Forbes has spent his career growing small to mid-sized technology companies delivering B2B and B2C solutions. Mr. Forbes also has relevant experience with radar technologies in liquid transportation as a VP at TransRail Innovation Group (TRIG). He has a strong track record of innovation and development, leading teams through digital transformation initiatives and new go to market strategies. Mr. Forbes' area of expertise is in strategic planning and execution; product management and development whilst delivering value to customers and stakeholders.

"Titan has a strong history delivering reliable solutions to customers in the bulk liquids transportation market, and I look forward to building on this solid foundation," said Mr. Forbes.

"We are excited to welcome Nick as the new CEO of Titan," said Grant Reeves, Chairman. "Titan is well positioned for growth and Nick has the right blend of technology and executive leadership experience to take our business forward."

Grant Reeves, Chairman stated, "On behalf of our Company and Directors, I would like to acknowledge the many accomplishments and sincerely thank Alvin for his contributions to the Company."

About Titan Logix Corp.:

Titan Logix focuses on providing data driven solutions for Supply Chain Management (SCM) of goods and service supplied to oil and gas, construction, agriculture and transportation industries. Titan's cloud connected products enable data from its edge sensor technology and others' sensors to be collected, managed and packaged for business intelligence and control.

Titan's products are designed to be a part of a complete SCM solution. The ultimate solution consists of Titan's products integrated with best-in-class data management to enable end-to-end Internet of Industrial Things (IoIT) solutions for its customers' SCM.

Founded in 1979, Titan Logix Corp. is a public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and its shares trade under the symbol TLA.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Information in this press release that is not current or historical factual information may constitute forward looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Implicit in this information are assumptions regarding our future operational results. These assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned that actual performance of the company is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and could differ materially from what is currently expected as set out above. For more exhaustive information on these risks and uncertainties you should refer to our Management Discussion and Analysis in respect of the year ended August 31, 2021 which is available at www.sedar.com. In addition, the occurrence of pandemics, such as the recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in any of the areas in which the Company, its customers or its suppliers operate could cause interruptions in the Company's operations. In addition, pandemics, natural disasters or other unanticipated events could negatively impact the demand for, and price of, oil and natural gas which in turn could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows. Forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on our current estimates, expectations and projections, which we believe are reasonable as of the current date. You should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While we may elect to, we are under no obligation and do not undertake to update this information at any particular time, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law.

