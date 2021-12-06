Thunderhead within the 2021 Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 announced

Leader in technology for Customer Engagement and Journey Orchestration named one of the fastest-growing technology companies in the UK for the second consecutive year in the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 50.

LONDON, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunderhead today announced its inclusion in the 2021 Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50, a ranking of the 50 fastest-growing technology companies in the UK. Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over the preceding four years. Thunderhead grew 882 percent during this period and attributes its growth to the rapid adoption of its customer journey analytics and orchestration platform that drives customer engagement for global enterprise brands. Thunderhead CEO Glen Manchester credits their impressive customer success globally across multiple industry sectors to the company's unique fusion of AI-driven journey orchestration and real-time interaction management. He commented, "As a pioneer and leader in journey-based customer engagement, our growth reflects the massive market demand for our new generation of technology, which unites and orchestrates all conversations and journeys between a brand and its customers. This concept lies at the heart of our Customer Operating System (CoS), replacing outdated legacy and siloed technologies with a new era of autonomous orchestration."

Duncan Down, lead partner for the Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 programme, said: "The extraordinary growth of this year's Fast 50 represents the remarkable tenacity of the UK's technology industry. Deloitte's 2021 Fast 50 awards are a clear demonstration of the wealth of talent, creativity, and entrepreneurship in the UK's technology industry today."

Notes to editors

About Thunderhead

Thunderhead is leading the movement to transform customer engagement.?Enabling brands for the first time to understand each customer's intent and orchestrate?individualized journeys for millions of customers across billions of touchpoints, seamlessly and in real-time.?

Thunderhead is the recognized global leader in technology for Customer Journey Orchestration, Journey Analytics and Real Time Interaction Management.?With its AI-driven ONE Engagement Hub, it's now possible for brands to deliver exceptional engagement for every customer throughout every journey. Across every industry, ONE is driving?topline?growth, reducing cost-to-serve, increasing customer happiness and building customer lifetime value.?

Thunderhead is the only technology provider that is a leader in both the Forrester Wave?for?Journey Orchestration and The Forrester Wave?for?Real-Time Interaction Management.?The company has a global presence with its US headquarters and development lab in Manchester, New Hampshire and its European HQ in London UK.

Thunderhead. Powering growth through customer-led journeys.?

About the Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50

The Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 is one of the UK's foremost technology award programmes. Now in its 24th year, it is a ranking of the country's 50 fastest-growing technology companies, based on revenue growth over the last four years. The UK Fast 50 awards are all about growth driven by leading intellectual property and are a celebration of innovation and entrepreneurship. Previous winners have come from across the UK, are both large and small, and included some of the most dynamic players in all areas of technology, from IoT to BioTech, digital media technology to life sciences, FinTech to software and clean energy to telecommunications. For more information visit www.fast50.co.uk

The full list of this year's winners and winner breakdown by region and sector is available at www.fast50.co.uk

@TechFast50

UKFast50

About Deloitte

In this press release references to "Deloitte" are references to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited ("DTTL") a UK private company limited by guarantee, and its network of member firms, each of which is a legally 10 separate and independent entity. Please see deloitte.com/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of DTTL and its member firms.

Deloitte LLP is a subsidiary of Deloitte NSE LLP, which is a member firm of DTTL, and is among the UK's leading professional services firms.

The information contained in this press release is correct at the time of going to press.

For more information, please visit www.deloitte.co.uk.

Member of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

About the sponsors

About Barclays

Barclays is a British universal bank. It is are diversified by business, by different types of customers and clients, and by geography. Our businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank, all of which are supported by our service company which provides technology, operations and functional services across the Group. As the first UK bank to have a dedicated Technology, Media and Telecoms (TMT) team, Barclays understands the complexity and competitiveness of this rapidly evolving sector. Over half of our Relationship Directors have at least 20 years' experience in working closely with TMT companies.

Web: www.barclayscorporate.com

Twitter: @BarclaysCorp

LinkedIn: Barclays

About Oracle NetSuite

Oracle NetSuite is delighted to support the UK Fast 50 and celebrate the success of innovative companies at the forefront of the technology sector.

Oracle NetSuite's cloud business software suite is the top choice of technology companies who understand that the key to unlocking and managing growth is a back-office system that can address today's challenges while providing the critical foundation for future expansion. Today over 27,000 companies trust NetSuite to run their mission critical business processes from accounting, procurement and HR through to marketing and sales. NetSuite's track record as the business system of choice for high-growth tech companies is unmatched. NetSuite isn't just for start-ups, companies of all sizes benefit from its comprehensive, global financial and accounting core that makes international expansion straightforward; improved visibility across the business; and increased efficiency from eliminating manual processes and disparate systems.

Web: www.netsuite.co.uk

Twitter: @NetSuiteEMEA L

LinkedIn: NetSuite

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/656050/Thunderhead_Logo.jpg