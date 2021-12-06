General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. Summarizes Fiscal YR 2021 and Year End Outlook

LIME, OH / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / General Enterprise Ventures, Inc., (OTC PINK:GEVI), recaps fiscal year 2021, operations and activities, with a CEO statement on corporate outlook.

FISCAL YEAR 2021 RECAP

From July 17th, 2021 to October 19th, 2021 General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. completed its (2) previous Fiscal Year Audits and had all (3) 2021 Quarterly reports Auditor Reviewed and filed to regain SEC Reporting Compliance.

On October 17th, 2021 the company made a second strategic name change from General Entertainment Ventures, Inc. to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc.

Effective October 19th, 2021 Jason Tucker resigned his position as CEO and Chairman of 'GEVI'; but not before Joshua Ralston was appointed as the new CEO and Chairman of the Board. Mr. Ralston brings with him 7 years of Military experience from the United States Coast Guard, where he has excelled in security network management and business marketing.

On November 11th, 2021 the Company announced its new Commercial office, located at 2170 Allentown Rd, Lima OH 45805 which consists of 7,200 square feet of mixed use space, and a clean room which is home to the Companys revenue generating assets and consists of (20) Bitmain Antminer SJ19 Pro's and (100) Goldshell Mini-Doge crypto-miners. The total retail value of these assets is $300,700.00 USD and produce approximately $35,000.00 USD a month in BTC, LTC, and DOGE Crypto-currencies respectively.

The CEO of 'GEVI' Joshua Ralston stated, "As we begin to wind down the remainder of the 2021 year, we look forward to exploring and expanding new business opportunities in fiscal year 2022 that will further develop General Enterprise and continue to increase corporate and shareholder value."

