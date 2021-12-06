DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Needle-Free Injections Market is Growing at a CAGR of 14.15% during the Forecast Period from 2021 to 2026 and will reach USD 24.12 billion by 2026, Affirms DelveInsight

The Needle-Free Injections market is increasing owing to the prevalence of chronic diseases, expanding the number of needle-stick injuries, the rising patient awareness regarding the ease-of-use of Needle-Free Injections, and the technologically advanced products.

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight launched a new report on " Needle-Free Injections Market & Competitive Landscape ," providing in-depth market understanding for Needle-Free Injections, which will further benefit the competitors or stakeholders operating in the Needle-Free Injections arena.

Recent Developmental Activities in Needle-Free Injections Market

In August 2021 , PharmaJet and their partner Zydus Cadila announced the emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for ZyCoV-D, the world's first Plasmid DNA Vaccine for COVID-19. The vaccine- ZyCoV-D is exclusively administered by deploying the PharmaJet Tropis Needle-free Injection System.

Needle-Free Injections Overview

Needle-free injection technology (NFIT) is a tremendously broad notion that comprises a wide range of drug delivery systems that delivers drugs through the skin by any of the forces such as Lorentz, Shock waves, pressure by gas or electrophoresis, which forces the drug through the skin, almost abolishing the use of a hypodermic needle.

This is beneficial for the pharmaceutical industry, and developing countries find it extremely valuable in mass immunisation programs, avoiding the chances of needle stick injuries and other complications, including those arising due to multiple uses of a single needle. These devices can be categorised based on their working, type of load, mechanism of drug delivery and site of delivery.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) 2021, in 2019, the number of individuals affected with diabetes has increased drastically from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014. According to the data provided by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) Diabetes Atlas Ninth Edition 2019, there were approximately 463 million adults in the age group 20-79 years and is expected to reach 700 million by 2045.

Geography-Wise Needle-Free Injections Market Analysis

Geographically, the global Needle-Free Injections market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share, North America is expected to account for the largest share in the needle-free injections market because of the high prevalence of chronic diseases, increase in the awareness regarding needle-free injections, improving disposable income, and better healthcare infrastructure along with the presence of major market players in the region among other factors in the region.

One of the key factors supporting the growth of the Needle-Free Injections market in the region is the high prevalence of diabetes. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 2021, almost 34 million people in the United States have diabetes, with 90-95% of them having type 2 diabetes. Therefore, an increase in the prevalence rate of the diabetes suffering population will lead to a greater demand for Needle-Free Injections in the market, further elevating the market growth.

Furthermore, the growing collaborations between the needle-free injection devices manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies in the region are further driving the needle-free injections market in the United States, and therefore in North America.

There are great opportunities for Needle-Free Injections market penetration for countries like China, India, and Japan as the prevalence rate is high. According to the IDF Diabetes Atlas 9th Edition, an estimated 87.6 million adults aged 20-79 years were living with diabetes in the South-East Asia region in 2019, representing a regional prevalence of 8.8%. This is expected to increase to 153 million by 2045. It is estimated that around 60% of diabetics in the world live in Asia.

Covid-19 Impact on Needle-Free Injections Market

The demand for Needle-Free Injections is primarily affected by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic because of the delay in the supply and manufacturing of the products. However, Type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular diseases have been identified as the most common comorbidities for SARS-CoV-2 infection and have been associated with worse outcomes and more severe courses of COVID-19. It was estimated that 10% of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy maybe because of needle phobia, creating a demand for alternative delivery routes to clear a barrier to vaccination, such as Needle-Free Injections.

The demand for Needle-Free Injections was boosted by the approval of vaccines like Zydus' vaccine, which will be administered by needle-free injections in August 2021. In September 2021, Scancell advanced its effort to provide an alternative by tapping PharmaJet for needle-free delivery technologies. It is approved in South Africa to run a phase I clinical trial of the vaccine candidates in July, where the investigators will administer the vaccines using the PharmaJet Tropis and PharmaJet Stratis needle-free injection systems.

Needle-Free Injections Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Insulin Syringes



Fillable





Prefilled

By Technology

Jet-Based



Spring-Based



Others

By Usability

Reusable



Disposable

By Application

Vaccine



Insulin



Dermatology



Others

End-User

Hospitals



Clinics



Homecare Settings



Others

By Geography

North America



Europe



Asia-Pacific



Rest of World

Needle-Free Injections Market Segment Analysis

According to the estimates, in the product type segment of the Needle-Free Injections market, the application segment of the needle-free injections market, the insulin delivery needle-free injections are expected to account for the significant share in the market during the forecast period. Diabetics require multiple doses of insulin in a day, which can be a daunting process for patients in case of using conventional syringes and needles for insulin administration. These devices aid in the easy administration of insulin through the nozzle orifice, which results in the generation of a fine stream of insulin. Needle-free insulin injection systems offer the least resistant path for insulin administration, thereby facilitating the even spreading of insulin in the subcutaneous layer. Hence, the launch of new innovative products, various other factors such as user-friendly design, rising popularity, and adoption rate among the patient population are also anticipated to contribute to the Needle-Free Injections market growth.

Needle-Free Injections Market Scope

Study Period: 2018-2026

2018-2026 Key Companies: IntegriMedical LLC, INJEX Pharma GmbH, PharmaJet Corporation, CrossJect, European Pharma Group BV, National Medical Products Inc, Akra DermaJet, Meika Medical Co, Basco India., Mystic Pharmaceuticals Inc, Technologies Médicales Internationales (MIT Canada) Inc., INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, MADA MEDICAL PRODUCTS INC., Portal Instruments, D'Antonio Consultants International, Inc and others.

IntegriMedical LLC, INJEX Pharma GmbH, PharmaJet Corporation, CrossJect, European Pharma Group BV, National Medical Products Inc, Akra DermaJet, Meika Medical Co, Basco India., Mystic Pharmaceuticals Inc, Technologies Médicales Internationales (MIT Canada) Inc., INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, MADA MEDICAL PRODUCTS INC., Portal Instruments, D'Antonio Consultants International, Inc and others. Analysis: The Needle-Free Injections market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.15% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 to reach 24.12 billion by 2026.

