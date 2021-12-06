Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Spartanisches Urteil! Diese Aktie muss um den Faktor 7 steigen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 904278 ISIN: CH0012005267 Ticker-Symbol: NOT 
Lang & Schwarz
06.12.21
19:28 Uhr
71,67 Euro
+0,46
+0,65 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVARTIS AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVARTIS AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
71,2972,0419:28
0,0000,00008:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.12.2021 | 17:53
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: Roche completed the repurchase of Roche shares from Novartis

Basel, 6 December 2021 - Roche.

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

Roche Group Media Relations


Phone: +41 61 688 8888 / e-mail: media.relations@roche.com

Dr. Nicolas Dunant
Phone: +41 61 687 05 17
Sileia Urech
Phone: +41 79 935 81 48
Dr. Barbara von Schnurbein
Phone: +41 61 687 89 67
Karsten Kleine
Phone: +41 61 682 28 31
Nina Mählitz
Phone: +41 79 327 54 74
Nathalie Meetz
Phone: +41 61 687 43 05

Attachment

  • 06122021_Novartis Closing_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b0c7f44b-0c5d-4dfc-8315-1ceb0c8763b1)

NOVARTIS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.