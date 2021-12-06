F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: Roche completed the repurchase of Roche shares from Novartis

Basel, 6 December 2021 - Roche.



All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.



Roche Group Media Relations

media.relations@roche.com

Dr. Nicolas Dunant

Phone: +41 61 687 05 17

Sileia Urech

Phone: +41 79 935 81 48 Dr. Barbara von Schnurbein

Phone: +41 61 687 89 67

Karsten Kleine

Phone: +41 61 682 28 31 Nina Mählitz

Phone: +41 79 327 54 74

Nathalie Meetz

Phone: +41 61 687 43 05

Phone: +41 61 688 8888 / e-mail:

Attachment