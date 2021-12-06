Anzeige
Montag, 06.12.2021
Spartanisches Urteil! Diese Aktie muss um den Faktor 7 steigen!
WKN: A2PRFU ISIN: NO0010861990 
Frankfurt
06.12.21
08:10 Uhr
0,085 Euro
+0,002
+2,18 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.12.2021 | 18:17
100 Leser
Prosafe SE and subsidiary company Prosafe Rigs Pte. Ltd. - Update on Financial Restructuring

Reference is made to the earlier information provided about the ongoing financial process with the lenders, including the press release published on 10 November 2021.

The Norwegian register of business enterprises (Nw: Brønnøysundregisteret) today confirmed that reduction of the nominal value per share from EUR 0.1 to EUR 0.05 has been registered. The reduction is in accordance with the extraordinary general meeting in the Company held 27 September 2021.

Prosafe continues to anticipate that the financial restructuring will be effective before or around year end 2021.


Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com (https://www.prosafe.com)

Stavanger, 6 December 2021
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
