Openly Continues its National Expansion, Enters New Hampshire

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / Openly , the premium homeowners insurance platform, has officially launched in the state of New Hampshire. Independent insurance agents in the state can now access Openly's premium, transparent and comprehensive coverage, obtaining quotes in 15 seconds.

"We're excited to continue our northeast expansion, bringing our home insurance product to the New Hampshire market," said Ty Harris, CEO of Openly. "We're seeing rapid adoption of our product among independent agents and will continue to expand the reach of our platform to deliver on our mission of bringing transparency to home insurance."

According to recent data , nearly 71 percent of homes in New Hampshire are owned. In the last year, New Hampshire has seen a significant increase in homeownership and secondary home rentals. Openly's comprehensive homeowners insurance coverage is vital as independent agents look to bring optimal coverage throughout the state.

New Hampshire marks the 16th state in Openly's nationwide expansion. The company has seen tremendous growth in the past year, recently announcing hiring its 130th employee. This rapid growth signals the company's continued commitment to bringing independent agents transparent and comprehensive home insurance coverage.

"We are excited to add Openly to our select list of providers," said Tod O'Dowd, President of Avery Insurance. "Our clients will appreciate the competitive pricing and straightforward approach to asset protection."

Founded by insurance industry veterans Ty Harris and Matt Wielbut, Openly uses next-generation data and technology to offer straightforward, customer-friendly home insurance policies. Openly's rapid adoption by independent agents is a testament to its innovation. Openly rebuilt the entire technology and operations stack of insurance to create an intuitive and stress-free quoting process. All information is presented at the point of sale in real-time pulling from over 50 data points in seconds compared to 45 minutes for many other insurance companies that agents work with each day. With Openly, Oregon's independent agents can now create a seamless and streamlined insurance experience for both their agencies and clients.

Openly is actively recruiting for remote positions. Please visit Openly's career page for all opportunities. For more information, please visit Openly's website .

