Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Antiseptic Wipes Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 8.1 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

The antiseptic wipes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.15% during the period 2020-2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

COVID-19 pandemic had a neutral impact on the antiseptic wipes market. The usage of antiseptic wipes among the households increased, however due to the postponing of elective surgeries largely reduced the consumption of antiseptic wipes in the healthcare segment

Synthetic segment dominated the material type segment. However, due to increased awareness regarding the eco-friendly products, there is a huge shift in usage of natural wipes in the market, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.15%.

Iodine wipes dominated the formulation segment in the market. However, there is a huge demand for the chlorhexidine swipes in the healthcare segment and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.45% in the market.

Skincare largely dominated the application segment in the market. The sanitizing segment is expected to grow at a faster rate with 7.71% due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Healthcare segment dominated the end-user segment as there where large volume of hospitals using the antiseptic wipes during the vaccination process for the COVID-19 pandemic.

B2B/institutional distribution channel dominated the segment. During the COVID-19 pandemic large volume of antiseptic wipes were procured by the government directly from the companies. Many countries ordered large volume of wipes to stockpile as a precautionary measure for the future.

North America dominated the market in geography, due to their large consumption pattern among the healthcare professionals as well the normal people. APAC is expected to grow at a faster rate due to the large volume of population.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020-2026

Market Dynamics - Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation - A detailed analysis by material, application, end-user, formulation, distribution channel, and geography

Competitive Landscape - 5 key vendors and 36 other vendors are profiled in the report

Antiseptics Wipes Market - Segmentation

The government in various countries is implementing standard protocols to create a safer infrastructure for consumers to purchase through online channels. The increased penetration of digital platforms like the usage of mobile phones and preference for e-commerce platforms has increased the purchase of wipes through online channels. The online channel is expected to dominate the market in the future years.

to create a safer infrastructure for consumers to purchase through online channels. The increased penetration of digital platforms like the usage of mobile phones and preference for e-commerce platforms has increased the purchase of wipes through online channels. The growth of the market is attributed to the high demand and versatile application of alcohol-based wipes in the healthcare sector. The global alcohol antiseptic wipes market is expected to reach USD 1,327.43 million by 2026.

Large volumes of antiseptic wipes are usually purchased through B2B/institutional deals, which usually occur between the government, large companies, and manufacturing companies. Due to the shortage of antiseptic wipes during the pandemic, large countries started using conventional products such as gels and soaps. Many domestic players started their own B2B services to tackle the crisis in the global market.

Antiseptics Wipes Market Segmentation by Material

Synthetic

Natural

Antiseptics Wipes Market Segmentation by Application

Skin Care

Wound Care

Sanitizing

Antiseptics Wipes Market Segmentation by End-User

Healthcare

Household

Others

Antiseptics Wipes Market Segmentation by Formulation

Iodine

Chlorhexidine

Alcohols

Octenidine

Others

Antiseptics Wipes Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

B2B/B2C

Retail

Online

Antiseptics Wipes Market - Dynamics

The increasing demand for green products, manufacturers are shifting towards the use of natural fibers and water instead of alcohol in antiseptic wipes, which in turn, is driving the market growth. Hospitals usually collaborate to form GPOs and negotiate with different manufacturers to buy advanced wound care products, including antiseptic wipes, at the best prices. As, governments of developed nations remain highly focused on the maintenance of the healthcare system and hygiene in their countries. The modern generation is becoming more interested in pursuing a healthy lifestyle, thereby, the sales of the antiseptics wipes increasing drastically in the healthcare industry. Manufacturers of the antiseptic wipes market are trying to intensify their activities such as in-store promotions as well as communication through digital media to connect with consumers on a more personal level to accelerate their growth in the global market.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Introduction Of Eco-Friendly Antiseptic Wipes

Shift To Waterless Bathing (Antiseptic Wipes)

Growing Health-Consciousness Among Consumers

Increasing Number of Product Launches

Antiseptics Wipes Market - Geography

The US and Canada are the largest contributors to the North American antiseptic wipes market. The frequency of using antiseptic wipes in healthcare settings is high enough to provide better hygiene and faster recovery for patients. large number of people have shifted to the use of antiseptic wipes instead of using simple refreshing wipes. Natural material-made wipes are largely in demand in the US. Moreover, Post-vaccination or reduction in the number of COVID-19 cases, the number of surgeries is expected to increase in the country in the coming years, driving the demand for antiseptic wipes usage. To prevent further infections and shorten the healing time, antiseptic wipes are largely used while cleaning wounds in healthcare settings and long-term care centers and gaining momentum in the global healthcare market. Furthermore, increase in the volume of surgeries, prevalence of wounds, and higher awareness regarding hand hygiene will largely drive the demand for antiseptic wipes in the market.

Antiseptics Wipes Market Segmentation by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

Germany



Italy



UK



France



Spain



Russia

APAC

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia



Philippines



Singapore

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey



South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

Key Vendors

Edgewell Personal Care Company

Johnson & Johnson

Nice-Pak Products

Reckitt Benckiser

3M

Other Prominent Vendors

Artnaturals

B. Braun Melsungen

BD

Beitai Daily Chemical

ConvaTec

Cardinal Health

Care Wet Wipes

Diamond Wipes International

Dynarex Corporation

Ecolab

Eisai

Fuyang Yangyang Health Technology

GAMA Healthcare

Guardpack

GOJO Industries

Germisept

Haining Twowell Daily Commodity

Kimberly-Clark

Kutol Products Company

Kubwipes

LA Fresh

Mor Medics

Metrex

Nuvik

PDI

Rockline Industries

Smith & Nephew

Sage Products

Savlon

Schülke & Mayr Company

Unicharm

Uniwipe Europe

Progressive Product LLC

Wiz

Henan Yeesain Health Technology

Zhan Wang Biotechnology

