IMCD N.V.: IMCD China acquires Syntec to accelerate growth in the personal care market

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (6 December 2021) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announces that IMCD China has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of Shanghai Syntec Additive Limited and Shanghai Weike Additive Limited (jointly "Syntec").

"The personal care market is an integral part of IMCD China's growth strategy," remarked Andreas Igerl, Managing Director of IMCD China. "With this acquisition, we now can accelerate our growth momentum organically and through supplier expansion. The addition of a fully equipped laboratory in Shanghai will provide added value through formulation expertise to our customers," added Igerl.

Founded in 2003, Syntec represents some of the world's leading suppliers and provides market, technical and formulation expertise in China's personal care, cosmetics, and home care industries. Syntec generated a revenue of approximately 107 million RMB (ca. EUR 14.4 million) in 2020 and has 25 employees.

"We are delighted to join IMCD as we share a similar approach of being service oriented and providing innovative solutions to our customers and partners," commented Owen Yu, Founder and General Manager of Syntec. "We will be able to tap on IMCD's global network and resources to gain sustainable development and progression in the personal care market," concluded Yu.

The closing of the transaction is expected to take place within the next five weeks.

About IMCD N.V.



IMCD is a market leader in the sales, marketing, and distribution of speciality chemicals and ingredients. Its result-driven professionals provide market-focused solutions to suppliers and customers across EMEA, Americas, and Asia-Pacific, offering a range of comprehensive product portfolios, including innovative formulations that embrace industry trends.



Listed at Euronext, Amsterdam (IMCD), IMCD realised revenues of EUR 2,775 million in 2020 with nearly 3,300 employees in over 50 countries on 6 continents. IMCD's dedicated team of technical and commercial experts work in close partnership to tailor best-in-class solutions and provide value through expertise for around 50,000 customers and a diverse range of world-class suppliers.



