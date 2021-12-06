DGAP-News: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG
Notification in accordance with Article 5 (4) lit. (b), (5) and (6) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ('Market Abuse Regulation') of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to stabilisation measures
In connection with the offering of ordinary shares in
MotorK plc
(ISIN: GB00BMXH3352; ticker symbol: MTRK NA)
registered office address of the Company is Kemp House, 152 City Road, EC1V 2NX, London, UK, Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG acted as stabilisation manager. During the stabilisation period, following stabilisation measures were carried out:
Begin of stabilisation measures: 5 November 2021,
End of stabilisation measures: 3 December 2021,
Trading venues: Euronext Amsterdam, CBOE Europe - DXE Order Books (NL), CBOE Europe - DXE Periodic (NL)
Price range in EUR within which stabilisation was carried out, for each of the dates:
During the stabilisation period referred to above, stabilisation was carried out in respect of a total number of 1,150,000 shares.
Notification of details of stabilisation transactions in accordance with Article 6 (2) DelReg (EU) 2016/1052: 4th and last Mid-Stabilisation Announcement
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, in its capacity as Stabilisation Manager, has carried out during the time period from 29 November 2021 until and including 3 December 2021 stabilisation measures as further specified below:
Please be referred to the attachment for a detailed list of all transactions conducted in the above mentioned time period.
For further details regarding all stabilisation transactions carried out during the stabilisation period, please be referred to the mid-stabilisation period announcements, which can be found here: https://www.dgap.de/dgap/Companies/berenberg/?companyId=380168.
