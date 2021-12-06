DGAP-News: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN. Notification in accordance with Article 5 (4) lit. (b), (5) and (6) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ('Market Abuse Regulation') of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to stabilisation measures

Notification of stabilisation transactions and the end of stabilization measures in accordance with Article 6 (2), (3) DelReg (EU) 2016/1052 In connection with the offering of ordinary shares in MotorK plc (ISIN: GB00BMXH3352; ticker symbol: MTRK NA) registered office address of the Company is Kemp House, 152 City Road, EC1V 2NX, London, UK, Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG acted as stabilisation manager. During the stabilisation period, following stabilisation measures were carried out: Begin of stabilisation measures: 5 November 2021, End of stabilisation measures: 3 December 2021, Trading venues: Euronext Amsterdam, CBOE Europe - DXE Order Books (NL), CBOE Europe - DXE Periodic (NL) Price range in EUR within which stabilisation was carried out, for each of the dates: Execution Date Lowest price (in euros) Highest price (in euros) Daily total of shares 05.11.2021 5.69 6.37 360,000 08.11.2021 5.96 6.39 13,500 09.11.2021 5.90 6.00 70,742 10.11.2021 5.87 6.00 143,000 11.11.2021 5.85 5.95 58,500 12.11.2021 5.95 5.95 6,000 15.11.2021 5.95 6.50 34,416 16.11.2021 6.50 6.50 5,000 17.11.2021 6.36 6.50 12,591 18.11.2021 6.40 6.40 1,068 19.11.2021 6.40 6.50 27,750 22.11.2021 - - - 23.11.2021 6.41 6.50 2,500 24.11.2021 6.48 6.50 4,067 25.11.2021 6.50 6.50 417 26.11.2021 6.40 6.50 20,722 29.11.2021 6.50 6.50 17,288 30.11.2021 6.35 6.50 16,887 01.12.2021 6.44 6.50 95,179 02.12.2021 6.50 6.50 67,000 03.12.2021 6.50 6.50 193,373 During the stabilisation period referred to above, stabilisation was carried out in respect of a total number of 1,150,000 shares. Notification of details of stabilisation transactions in accordance with Article 6 (2) DelReg (EU) 2016/1052: 4th and last Mid-Stabilisation Announcement Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, in its capacity as Stabilisation Manager, has carried out during the time period from 29 November 2021 until and including 3 December 2021 stabilisation measures as further specified below: Execution Date Intermediary Buy / Sell Lowest price (in euros) Highest price (in euros) Weighted average price (in euros) Aggregate amount (in euros) Daily total of shares 29.11.2021 Berenberg Buy 6.50 6.50 6.5000 112,372.00 17,288 30.11.2021 Berenberg Buy 6.35 6.50 6.4979 109,729.80 16,887 01.12.2021 Berenberg Buy 6.44 6.50 6.4991 618,576.21 95,179 02.12.2021 Berenberg Buy 6.50 6.50 6.5000 435,500.00 67,000 03.12.2021 Berenberg Buy 6.50 6.50 6.5000 1,256,924.50 193,373 Please be referred to the attachment for a detailed list of all transactions conducted in the above mentioned time period. For further details regarding all stabilisation transactions carried out during the stabilisation period, please be referred to the mid-stabilisation period announcements, which can be found here: https://www.dgap.de/dgap/Companies/berenberg/?companyId=380168. ** End of message ** Additional features:



