Law offices of Sheila Bain Special Education Law: 800,000 Californians and 7.3 Million United States Special Education Children Forgotten During COVID-19 Pandemic and Now Have The Top Legal Representation and Special Education Expertise to Assist Them

NEW PORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / 800,000 California, and 7.3 Million U.S. Special Education Children Forgotten During COVID Now Have the Top Legal Representation and Special Education Expertise to Assist Them. Attorneys Maxwell V. Pritt and Erika Nyborg-Burch will represent Students during the Oral Argument and Executive Director James D. Peters III will be present. Not since Brown v. Board of Education has such a strong team joined together to assist children's Education. Pasadena California; Attorneys Maxwell V. Pritt & Erika Nyborg-Burch of Boies Schiller Flexner announced that they will be representing California special education children who were denied their education rights during the COVID-19 global pandemic in a 9th Circuit court case. Joining, James D. Peters III the Executive Director of law offices of Sheila C. Bayne Special Education Law Division, for the children with moderate to severe disabilities seeking Justice.

Maxwell V. Pritt

Max tries high-stakes cases for plaintiffs and defendants in courtrooms across the country. He has secured significant victories for his clients in antitrust and unfair competition, trade secret, copyright, class action, securities, fintech, cannabis, civil rights, and other disputes, including a complete defense verdict in a billion-dollar antitrust class action

Max is Chair of the Bay Area Lawyer Chapter of the American Constitution Society and was appointed by the California State Bar to the Judicial Council of California, which is responsible for ensuring the consistent, independent, impartial, and accessible administration of justice. He also recently served on the Judicial Nominees Evaluation Commission of the California State Bar, which vets the governor's potential judicial candidates. In addition, Max is a Lecturer in Law at Stanford Law School and has taught at UC Hastings College of the Law, and he regularly presents on intellectual property, constitutional, and trial practice issues for legal industry and educational groups. Before joining Boies Schiller Flexner, Max clerked for Ninth Circuit Judges Marsha S. Berzon and Mary H. Murguia.

Max is the joint leader of the firm's San Francisco office.

ADMISSIONS

California

U.S. Court of Appeals: Ninth Circuit

U.S. District Court: Northern District of California

U.S. District Court: Eastern District of California

U.S. District Court: Central District of California

U.S. District Court: Southern District of California

U.S. Supreme Court

Hon. Marsha S. Berzon, U.S. Court of Appeals: Ninth Circuit

Hon. Mary H. Murguia, U.S. District Court: District of Arizona

ERIKA

EDUCATION

Yale Law School, J.D.; Editor, Yale Law & Policy Review; President, Project for Law and Education

Brown University, B.A., magna cum laude , International Relations, Hispanic Studies; Fitcher Prize

Erika joined the firm after practicing civil rights and liberties litigation with the ACLU. Prior to this position, Erika worked as an immigration attorney for The Bronx Defenders. Erika also clerked for the Hon. Thomas L. Ambro of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.

At Yale Law School, Erika was a member of the Workers and Immigrants' Rights Advocacy Clinic and the Criminal Justice Clinic. She defended clients before federal agencies, federal and state trial-level courts, and in the Second Circuit Court of Appeals. She was also a founding member of the Asylum Seeker's Advocacy Project where she coordinated representation for families detained in immigration detention.

Prior to law school, Erika taught primary school in New Orleans, Louisiana.

CLERKSHIPS

Hon. Thomas L. Ambro, U.S. Court of Appeals: Third Circuit

Boies Schiller Flexner

We are a firm of internationally recognized trial lawyers, crisis managers, and strategic advisors known for our creative, aggressive, and efficient pursuit of success for our clients.

We are proud of our reputation as a "national litigation powerhouse" (The Wall Street Journal) and as "one of America's most successful and sought-after law firms for cases that matter" (The American Lawyer). We strive every day, in every matter, to build upon that reputation, to achieve exceptional results for our clients, and to remain the firm that our clients will always want to entrust with their most significant matters. "James D. Peters III insists we will take this case to the U.S. Supreme Court if we need to."

Please visit our website for more information. https://www.autismlaws.com/james-daniel-peters-iii/

Contact:

James D. Peters III

jim@autismlaws.com

949-636-6994

SOURCE: Law offices of Sheila Bain Special Education Law

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/676133/800000-Californians-and-73-Million-United-States-Special-Education-Children-Forgotten-During-COVID-19-Pandemic-and-Now-Have-The-Top-Legal-Representation-and-Special-Education-Expertise-to-Assist-Them