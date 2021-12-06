NextSource Materials Inc.: NextSource Materials Announces Results of 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually at 10:30 AM Toronto, Ontario, Canada on December 6, 2021.

As of the record date for the Meeting, which was November 25, 2021, there were 99,026,656 common shares of the Company outstanding and entitled to vote at the Meeting. A total of 51,726,338 common shares equivalent to 52.2% of the common shares entitled to vote at the Meeting were represented in person or by proxy.

The final voting results of the Meeting are set out below:

1. Election of Directors . Each of the nominees were elected as directors to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until their respective successors are elected or appointed. The following table sets forth the voting results with respect to the election of directors:

Nominee For Withheld Broker

Non-Vote Sir Mick Davis 99.6% 0.4% 3.0% Craig Scherba 99.6% 0.4% 3.0% Brett Whalen 99.7% 0.3% 3.0% Robin Borley 99.5% 0.5% 3.0% Christopher Kruba 99.9% 0.1% 3.0% Ian Pearce 99.9% 0.1% 3.0%

2. Appointment of MNP LLP . The Company's shareholders approvedthe re-appointment of MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditors for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022 and that the Board of Directors is authorized to fix their remuneration. The following table sets forth the voting results with respect to the re-appointment of MNP LLP:

For Withheld 98.2% 1.8%

ABOUT NEXTSOURCE MATERIALS INC.

NextSource Materials Inc. is a strategic materials development company based in Toronto, Canada that is intent on becoming a fully integrated, global supplier of critical battery and technology materials needed to power the sustainable energy revolution.

The Company's Molo graphite project in Madagascar is one of the largest known and highest-quality graphite deposits globally, and the only one with SuperFlake® graphite. Construction of Phase 1 of the Molo Project is underway, with commissioning expected in Q2 2022.

NextSource Materials is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "NEXT" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "NSRCF".

For further information contact: +1.416.364.4911

Brent Nykoliation, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development at brent@nextsourcematerials.com or Craig Scherba, President and CEO at craig@nextsourcematerials.com

