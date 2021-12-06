Scientific Industries, Inc.: Scientific Industries to Participate in the Lytham Partners Winter 2021 Investor Conference

BOHEMIA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCQB:SCND), a life sciences tool provider, and a developer of digitally simplified bioprocessing products, announced today that it will be participating in the Lytham Partners Winter 2021 Investor Conference taking place from December 13-16, 2021. During the event, the company will be participating in a webcasted Fireside Chat discussing its vision for 2022 and conducting 1x1 virtual investor meetings.

The webcasted Fireside Chat will be available for viewing at 11:00 A.M. ET on Monday, December 13, 2021 on the Company's website https://www.scientificindustries.com/investor-relations/ or at https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham3/scnd/2022160 . The webcast will also be available for replay following the event.

To arrange a 1x1 meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register at www.lythampartners.com/winter2021invreg.

About Scientific Industries, Inc.

Scientific Industries (OTCQB:SCND), is a life science tool provider. It designs, manufactures, and markets laboratory equipment, including the world-renowned Vortex-Genie® 2 Mixer and Torbal® balances, and bioprocessing systems under the product name Cell Growth Quantifier and Liquid Injection System. Scientific Industries' products are generally used and designed for research purposes in laboratories of universities, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, and pharmacies. To learn more, visit www.scientificindustries.com.

About Scientific Bioprocessing, Inc. and aquila biolabs GmbH

Scientific Bioprocessing, Inc. ("SBI") and aquila biolabs GmbH ("Aquila") are dedicated to providing state-of-the-art instruments, strategies, and technologies to expedite the production of viable cells and therapies with a streamlined process and product consistency. SBI and Aquila's mission is to develop sensor technologies and instruments that make cell culture and bioprocessing work easier, experiments more reproducible, and culture conditions better suited to meet experimental objectives. SBI and Aquila are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Scientific Bioprocessing Holdings, Inc. To learn more, visit www.scientificbio.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that relate to future events, performance or financial results of the Company are forward-looking statements which involve uncertainties that could cause actual events, performance or results to materially differ. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of these statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date hereof. Accordingly, any forward-looking statement should be read in conjunction with the additional information about risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission reports, including our annual report on Form 10-K.

Company Contact:

Helena R. Santos

CEO and President

Phone: 631-567-4700

hsantos@scientificindustries.com

info@scientificindustries.com

or

Joe Dorame

Lytham Partners, LLC

Phone: (602) 889-9700

SCND@lythampartners.com

SOURCE: Scientific Industries, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/676227/Scientific-Industries-to-Participate-in-the-Lytham-Partners-Winter-2021-Investor-Conference