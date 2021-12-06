Anzeige
Montag, 06.12.2021
WKN: A2AJ7X ISIN: US98923T1043 Ticker-Symbol: 34Z 
Tradegate
06.12.21
15:35 Uhr
7,500 Euro
-0,050
-0,66 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
06.12.2021 | 22:32
78 Leser
Zedge, Inc.: Zedge to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / Zedge, Inc., (NYSE American:ZDGE) will report financial and operational results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, which ended October 31, 2021.

Zedge's earnings release will be filed on Form 8-K and posted on the Zedge investor relations website (https://investor.zedge.net) at approximately 4:10 p.m. Eastern on December 13, 2021. Management will host an earnings conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern. Management's presentation of the results, outlook and strategy will be followed by Q&A with investors.

To participate in the call, please dial Toll Free: 888-506-0062 or International: 973-528-0011, at least five minutes before the 4:30PM Eastern start. Please ask for the Zedge earnings conference call with Participant Access Code: 499616

The call will also be webcast through the Zedge investor relations website: https://investor.zedge.net and will be available through Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

Following the call and continuing through Monday, December 27, 2021, a call replay will be available by dialing Toll Free: 877-481-4010 or International: 919-882-2331 and entering the replay access code: 43673

About Zedge: Zedge owns a portfolio of leading digital consumer brands serving 43 million monthly active users (October 2021) across the globe. Our portfolio consists of Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers, the leading mobile app used for mobile phone personalization, social content, and fandom art; Zedge Premium, a marketplace for artists, celebrities, and emerging creators to market their digital content, to Zedge's users; Emojipedia, the leading source of all things emoji; and Shortz, a mobile entertainment app in beta, focused on short-form storytelling. Zedge monetizes its content through ad-supported offerings, tokens, and subscriptions. For more information, visit https://www.zedge.net.

Contact: Brian Siegel, Managing Director, Hayden IR
(346) 396-8696
ir@zedge.net

SOURCE: Zedge, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/676191/Zedge-to-Report-First-Quarter-Fiscal-2022-Results

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
