Sacramento, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2021) - Vibe Growth Corporation (CSE: VIBE) (OTCQX: VIBEF) (the "Company" or "Vibe"), a vertically integrated California cannabis enterprise, is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event, taking place virtually December 7th - 9th, 2021.

Vibe Chief Executive Officer, Mark Waldron, will present the Company's growth opportunity and recent initiatives relating to its 2021 and 2022 retail, cultivation and brand expansion strategy in the world's largest cannabis market, California.

The conference will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. An archived webcast will be made available for attendees who cannot join the event live.

SNN Network Canada Virtual Event 2021

Vibe Corporate Presentation

Date & Time: Thursday, December 9 at 1:30 PM ET

Webcast Registration Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43897

To book a one-on-one investor meeting with Vibe or to watch the Company presentation, please register for the virtual event here:

https://canada.snn.network/signup

One-on-one meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform.

For those unable to attend the live presentation, all company presentation webcasts will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": www.canada.snn.network/agenda.

About Vibe Growth Corporation

Vibe Growth Corporation and its cannabis retail brand, Vibe By California, is a trusted, vertically integrated cannabis enterprise with retail dispensaries; cannabis greenhouse cultivation; premium indoor cultivation; commercial cannabis distribution; brand sales and marketing; e-commerce platform; home delivery; and Hype Cannabis Co. marijuana and Vibe CBD (cannabidiol) products. Vibe is focused on maximizing shareholder value through accelerating organic growth, opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and new license applications. The Company operates retail and e-commerce under its iconic Vibe By California brand.

To learn more about Vibe, please visit: www.vibebycalifornia.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Company Contact

Bill Mitoulas

Phone: +1 416.479.9547

Email: ir@vibebycalifornia.com

Website: www.vibebycalifornia.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/106859