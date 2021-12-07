The Combination of Conviva's Census-Level Data and Experian's Demographic Data Gives Publishers the Deep Audience Insights Advertisers and Marketers Demand

Conviva, the continuous measurement platform for streaming media, has teamed with Experian, the leading global information services company, to provide streaming publishers and their ecosystem partners with the industry's most advanced audience segmentation data, a key step towards solving the streaming industry's global measurement challenge. The combination of Conviva's first-party, census-level streaming data and Experian's unparalleled demographic data empowers publishers to easily provide advertisers with the most detailed and accurate audience insights available, including audience content preferences, viewer behavior patterns, ad exposures and more.

The solution is bolstered by the integration of Experian marketing data into Conviva's newly expanded streaming audience measurement platform, which includes Stream ID technology and uses a common identity model to create ecosystem interoperability and provide consistent, accurate identity solutions using the best first-party data available. Building on the data set collected by Conviva's patented Stream Sensor technology, Stream ID links multiple devices to a single household based on anonymized publisher data that excludes problematic cookies and device identifiers. Conviva's Stream ID currently analyzes streaming behavior across more than 80 million U.S. households with plans to expand internationally over the next year.

"With TV evolving and streaming services continuing to become more prominent among consumers, it's imperative for publishers to help advertisers properly measure the effectiveness of their CTV campaigns," said Aimee Irwin, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Partnerships for Experian Marketing Services. "Our relationship with Conviva creates another pathway for us to provide publishers with advanced metrics and robust demographic data, solving for the ongoing TV measurement challenge."

In addition to being invaluable to advertisers, Conviva and Experian's household-level demographics enable marketers to create targeted marketing strategies to increase engagement and acquisition. Marketers can leverage the newly available streaming video demographics to build new or emerging customer segments, overlay streaming and social video demographics, measure cross-brand household reach to identify areas for cross-promotion and uncover content consumption trends to improve promotions and recommendations.

"Measuring census-level content and advertising with single sensor provides better context and supports publisher teams working cross-functionally to maximize engagement and revenue," said Keith Zubchevich, CEO of Conviva. "With Experian data integrated into Conviva's platform, we are providing publishers with the most detailed, accurate and anonymized first-party data available."

