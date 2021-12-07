Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2021) - Millennial Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ML) (FSE: A3N2) (OTCQB: MLNLF) ("Millennial" or the "Company") announced on November 17, 2021 that it had entered into a definitive arrangement agreement with Lithium Americas Corp. ("LAC") dated November 17, 2021 (the "Arrangement Agreement") pursuant to which LAC has agreed to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Millennial ("Common Shares") by way of a plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement").

Millennial is pleased to announce that it has received an interim order of the British Columbia Supreme Court authorizing and approving various matters in connection with the Arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) including the holding of a special meeting to approve the Arrangement.

The Arrangement is subject to the approval of: (i) 662/3% of votes cast by holders of Common Shares ("Shareholders"); (ii) 662/3% of votes cast by Shareholders and holders of Common Share purchase warrants (together with Shareholders, "Voting Securityholders") voting together as a single class; and (iii) a simple majority of the votes cast by Shareholders excluding for this purpose the votes cast by any persons that are required to be excluded under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions, at a special meeting of Voting Securityholders to be held on January 5, 2022 (the "Meeting"). Directors and senior officers of Millennial have entered into support and voting agreements pursuant to which they have agreed to vote their Common Shares in favour of the Arrangement.

It is anticipated that the management information circular for the Meeting (the "Circular"), which contains further details of the Arrangement, will be mailed on or before December 15, 2021.

In addition to Voting Securityholder approval, the Arrangement is also subject to the receipt of certain regulatory and court approvals, including Competition Act approval, the approvals of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange, and other closing conditions customary in transactions of this nature.

About Millennial

About LAC

Lithium Americas is a development-stage company with projects in Jujuy, Argentina and Nevada, United States. Lithium Americas trades on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker symbol "LAC".

MILLENNIAL LITHIUM CORP.

"Farhad Abasov"

President, CEO and Director

