- (PLX AI) - ABB revenue growth target lifted to 4-7% through economic cycle, up from 3-5% previously.
- • ABB targets Operational EBITA margin target sharpened to at least 15% as from 2023, compared to "upper half of 13-16%" previously
- • CEO: "Demand has remained robust this far and we anticipate positive market momentum in 2022 but still have to manage supply chain disruptions"
- • Swiss IPO for E-mobility planned for H1 2022
- • CFO: "Continued strong cash flow generation to support organic growth and M&A"
