Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
https://www.finanznachrichten.de/nachrichten-2021-12/54678668-wachgekuesst-vom-diesel-entlein-zum-elektro-schwan-314.htm
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AJ68 ISIN: NL0011832936 Ticker-Symbol: C43 
Xetra
06.12.21
17:35 Uhr
58,50 Euro
-1,50
-2,50 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
58,5060,5007:41
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CASSIOPEA
CASSIOPEA SPA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CASSIOPEA SPA26,800-0,74 %
COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS NV58,50-2,50 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.