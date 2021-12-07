Wise-Sync Settles Legal Claims with NVoiceFlow

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wise-Sync has settled its claims in the Supreme Court of Victoria against its former customer Linden Technology Group (T/AS Lindentech), Nvoiceflow Pty Ltd and their common managing director Jawid Dadarkar.

Wise-Sync alleged that Nvoiceflow was created through the reverse engineering of Wise-Sync and Wise-Pay during a time when Lindentech had access to those products as Wise-Sync's customer. Wise-Sync alleged breach of contract, conspiracy, interference with contractual relations and breach of confidence. The defendants denied the allegations.

As a result of the settlement, Nvoiceflow has been withdrawn from further sale and the defendants are restrained from competing with Wise-Sync and Wise-Pay for three years. NvoiceFlow will continue to be maintained for the benefit of existing customers, but without further development, other than the correction of errors.

Paul MacNeill, CEO-Founder, commented on the matter

"As a small business owner, I am relieved that we were able to settle the matter quickly and on terms which protect our intellectual property. For the last nine years, our talented Wise-Sync team has built complex accounting and payment sync solutions. We pride ourselves on delivering the very best for our customers, who have been our top priority since the beginning. Obviously, we wanted to protect our investment and we had no other option but to commence proceedings. I am grateful to Ari Jenshel at Mann Lawyers for his excellent representation. I believe we have reached a settlement that is reasonable for all parties involved."

Wise-Sync will continue to invest in its growing local team to build the very best in automated accounting and payment solutions and services for its global customer base.

About Wise-Sync

Wise-Sync is committed to bringing business owners up-to-the-minute financial visibility, so they can thrive with greater efficiency and improved cash flow. Like most MSP business owners, CEO and Founder, Paul MacNeill, felt the pain of not being able to sync between his PSA and accounting package when he ran his own MSP business. Determined to put an end to feeling stuck and doing things the hard way, he built a solution with a customer-first approach: Wise-Sync, which enables seamless end-to-end accounting and payment automation. Fast forward to today, Wise-Sync is named one of Australia's fastest-growing IT companies (CRN Fast50) as the trusted solution for more than 700 MSPs worldwide.

See https://www.wise-sync.com/

For more information, contact