A study from Juniper Research has ranked Nokia, Ericsson and Druid Software as key leaders within the private networks sector for 2021. Private cellular networks are cellular networks managed by or for specific businesses, and do not allow unauthorised access. They are generally used where other forms of connectivity are either unavailable or insufficient, such as on an offshore platform, mine or safety platform that requires no outages.

The Competitor Leaderboard identified the five leading private network vendors as follows:

Nokia

Ericsson

Druid Software

Telit

Celona

Juniper Research's Competitor Leaderboard provides an independent assessment of the market standing of the leading players. It includes a robust and transparent assessment methodology, including heatmap analysis and a thorough explanation of each company's market position. The Leaderboard tool assesses each vendor's capacity, capability, and product positioning. This includes assessing the size of their operations, financial performance and the sophistication of their private network offerings.

Private Network Management A Key Opportunity

The report, Private Cellular Networks: Spectrum Assessment, Business Models Forecasts 2021-2026, found that traditional cellular network operators are often behind in the roll-out of private network capabilities, which has allowed other providers to step into the role. The most successful players here are network vendors with equipment channels that they can use as an entry point into the market. The flexible nature of 5G has enabled many non-traditional operators to provide private cellular services, particularly where regulation allows for unlicenced use of 5G spectrum.

"While traditional cellular connectivity is the core of private networks' benefits, many users will want to maintain other forms of connectivity technology, such as Wi-Fi and low-power wide area networks," remarked report author James Moar. "If private network players want to move into multiple industries that already use a range of connectivity types, bridging the gap between these technologies will be necessary."

Juniper Research provides research and analytical services to the global hi-tech communications sector; providing consultancy, analyst reports and industry commentary.

