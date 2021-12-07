- (PLX AI) - RWE and Novatek say to cooperate on decarbonization of industry.
- • RWE and Novatek sign Memorandum of Understanding to develop hydrogen trading between Russia and Europe
- • The MoU envisages the supply of low-carbon ammonia and hydrogen by Novatek to RWE
- • Novatek, the largest independent producer of natural gas in Russia, is conducting a pre-FEED (Front End Engineering Design) study for blue ammonia and hydrogen production in the Yamal region, which will include carbon capture and storage (CCS) facilities
- • The partners also intend to extend their cooperation in supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG), including possible carbon-neutral LNG
