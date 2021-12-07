DJ Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: Gerard van de Aast to become new Chairman Supervisory Board at KPN; two new members nominated

Gerard van de Aast to become new Chairman Supervisory Board at KPN; two new members nominated

-- Chairman Mr. Duco Sickinghe will step down from KPN's Supervisory Board after his second and final term,effective upon closing of the 2022 AGM

-- Mr. Gerard van de Aast to become the new Chairman

-- Ms. Kitty Koelemeijer and Ms. Chantal Vergouw are proposed as new members of the Supervisory Board

Today, the Supervisory Board of Royal KPN N.V. ("KPN") announces that Mr. Gerard van de Aast will succeed Mr. Duco Sickinghe as chairman of the Supervisory Board, effective upon the closing of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") on 13 April 2022. Mr. Sickinghe will step down as Chairman of the Supervisory Board at the closing of the AGM after his second and final term. Mr. van de Aast is a seasoned executive with a recognized track record at board level in various sectors ranging from construction to software engineering, both in the Netherlands and abroad. Mr. van de Aast has been a member of the Supervisory Board of KPN since 14 April 2021.

Mrs. Zuiderwijk will also step down at the end of her second and final term upon closing of the AGM.

The Supervisory Board nominates, taking due account of the profile of the Supervisory Board, Ms. Kitty Koelemeijer and Ms. Chantal Vergouw for appointment to the Supervisory Board of KPN for a term of four years as of AGM on 13 April 2022.

Ms. Koelemeijer (58, Dutch) is a full professor of Marketing at Nyenrode Business University. She has a strong background in marketing, supply chain management, innovation, digital transformation, retailing and digital commerce. Ms. Koelemeijer currently holds other non-executive roles at Brunel, B&S Group, CB Logistics and Intergamma. The nomination of Ms. Koelemeijer is based on the enhanced right of recommendation of the Central Works Council.

Ms. Vergouw (45, Dutch) has been CEO of Dutch insurer Interpolis (part of Achmea) since 2016. She brings twenty years of experience in the banking and insurance sector, and gained extensive knowledge in areas such as digitalization, customer service, operations, marketing, branding and omnichannel sales towards B2C and B2B markets. Ms. Vergouw chairs the Supervisory Board of the Animal Protection Association and is a non-executive member of the board of Eureko Sigorta. Prior to joining Interpolis, she held various management positions at ING for more than 15 years.

The complete position of the Central Works Council in relation to both nominations will be made available on the company's website upon publication of the AGM agenda. The appointments will take effect upon a decision of KPN's shareholders at KPN's AGM on 13 April 2022. The invitation and the agenda for the AGM will be published in March 2022.

The Supervisory Board and Board of Management are grateful to Mr. Sickinghe and Mrs. Zuiderwijk for their valuable contribution to KPN. During his 8-year tenure, of which 7 years as Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Mr. Sickinghe helped guide KPN through a transformational period. His dedication, combined with his extensive telecom, business and financial experience has been highly valuable to KPN. Mrs. Zuiderwijk has, during her 8-year term as member of the Supervisory Board and both the Remuneration Committee and Nominating & Corporate Governance Committee, supported KPN with her broad knowledge of business, IT and society, with a particular focus on the position of KPN's employees. The Boards furthermore look forward to working with Ms. Koelemeijer and Ms. Vergouw.

