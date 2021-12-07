Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Wachgeküsst! Vom „Diesel-Entlein“ zum „Elektro-Schwan“!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LC38 ISIN: GB00B1FW5029 Ticker-Symbol: H3M 
Tradegate
07.12.21
09:10 Uhr
1,611 Euro
-0,018
-1,10 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5591,68107:00
1,5761,60709:32
Dow Jones News
07.12.2021 | 08:37
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Polymetal: Tracey Kerr appointment to the Board of Hochschild Mining PLC

DJ Polymetal: Tracey Kerr appointment to the Board of Hochschild Mining PLC

Polymetal International plc (POLY) Polymetal: Tracey Kerr appointment to the Board of Hochschild Mining PLC 07-Dec-2021 / 10:05 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Release time IMMEDIATE                             LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY 
Date     7 December 2021 Polymetal International plc

Tracey Kerr appointment to the Board of Hochschild Mining PLC

Polymetal announces that Tracey Kerr, an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, will take up her position as an Independent Non-Executive director of Hochschild Mining, with effect from 10th December 2021.

Hochschild Mining PLC is a leading precious metals company listed on the London Stock Exchange (HOCM.L / HOC LN), with a primary focus on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold.

There is no further information on Ms Kerr, which is required to be disclosed under paragraph 9.6.13 of the United Kingdom Listing Rules.

About Polymetal

Polymetal International plc (together with its subsidiaries - "Polymetal", the "Company", or the "Group") is a top-10 global gold and silver producer with assets in Russia and Kazakhstan. The Company combines strong growth with a robust dividend yield.

Enquiries 

Media                          Investor Relations 
                            Polymetal     ir@polymetalinternational.com 
FTI Consulting 
                            Evgeny Monakhov  +44 20 7887 1475 (UK) 
Leonid Fink              +44 20 3727 1000 
                            Timofey Kulakov 
Viktor Pomichal 
                            Kirill Kuznetsov  +7 812 334 3666 (Russia) 
Joint Corporate Brokers 
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 
                    +44 20 7425 8000 
Andrew Foster 
 
Richard Brown                      RBC Europe Limited 
 
                            Marcus Jackson   +44 20 7653 4000 
 
Panmure Gordon                     Jamil Miah 
 
John Prior 
                    +44 20 7886 2500 
Rupert Dearden

Forward-looking statements

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      JE00B6T5S470 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      POLY 
LEI Code:    213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  128416 
EQS News ID:  1254622 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1254622&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 07, 2021 02:05 ET (07:05 GMT)

HOCHSCHILD MINING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.