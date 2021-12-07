Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.12.2021
Wachgeküsst! Vom „Diesel-Entlein" zum „Elektro-Schwan"!
07.12.2021 | 08:41
Nasdaq Welcomes 21Shares as the First Issuer on its New Segment for Exchange Traded Notes

Stockholm, December 7, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced that
21Shares has listed its first two physically backed exchange traded notes
(ETNs) on Nasdaq Stockholm. The two instruments listed have Bitcoin and
Ethereum respectively as underlying assets. In conjunction with the listing,
Nasdaq launches a new segment for ETNs, securities listed on a regulated
exchange tracking an underlying asset with liquidity supported by a market
maker. 

21Shares, one of the world's largest issuers of cryptocurrency exchange traded
products (ETPs) are listing the first two physically-backed products on Nasdaq
Stockholm with Bitcoin (Ticker: ABTC) and Ethereum (Ticker: AETH) as underlying
assets. As of November, 21Shares managed USD 2.9 billion in 20 European crypto
exchange traded products and 82 listings. 

"We are excited to become the first issuer of physically-backed crypto ETNs for
Nasdaq Stockholm, one of the most tech-forward global exchanges," said Hany
Rashwan, CEO of 21Shares. "Our partnership is a strong endorsement of 21Shares'
mission to make cryptos more accessible in a simple and regulated manner." 

In 2015, Nasdaq Stockholm was among the first exchanges in the world to trade
exchange listed products with Bitcoin as an underlying asset. 

"Exchange Traded Notes provide access to alternative investments while
maintaining the transparency of a regulated marketplace, and we are happy to
launch this new segment at Nasdaq Stockholm with 21Shares as the first issuer,"
said Helena Wedin, European Head of Exchange Traded Products at Nasdaq. 

All ETNs listed at Nasdaq Stockholm are available to trade through most regular
banks and brokers. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

About 21shares

21Shares takes innovation to the next level with the largest suite of
cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs) in the world. In 2018 it
pioneered the world's first cryptocurrency index listing on the SIX Swiss
Exchange, and it continues powering its cryptocurrency franchise with
cutting-edge research and groundbreaking approaches to product strategy.
21Shares aims to provide all investors with an easy, secure, and regulated way
to buy, sell, and short cryptocurrency through existing bank and brokerage
accounts. The 21Shares issuance platform, Onyx, is used by both 21Shares and
third parties to issue and operate cryptocurrency ETPs around the world. For
more information, please visit www.21shares.com 

Nasdaq Media Contact

David Augustsson

David.augustsson@nasdaq.com

+46 734496135
