SunTec Business Solutions, the world's #1 pricing and billing company, today announced that it has been chosen by Nordics' leading corporate bank, SEB, for a group-wide global rollout and to automate their Next Generation Offer to Billing Program. SunTec's suite of solutions will digitize the bank's sales process, from deal management and pricing to billing.

SEB selected SunTec as their technology partner to help meet their key strategic initiatives to become a leader in customer experience, create resilience and flexibility within the bank, and grow their business for large corporate and financial institutions, as well as SMEs.

Olle Durelius, Co-Head Transaction Services at SEB, said, "Our ambition is to upgrade our existing processes and are delighted to partner with SunTec and begin this journey to enhance and facilitate digitization and automation. We were seeking a solution provider who could support the transformation of our operations. In SunTec, we found a like-minded partner to help us digitize our sales process, ensure faster time-to-market, plug revenue leakage, reduce manual intervention, and ensure we bill client's according to their expectations. With SunTec's suite of solutions and platform Xelerate, we will support our business in Cash Management as well as Global and Sub Custody to start with."

Nanda Kumar, Founder and CEO at SunTec, said, "We are delighted to partner with SEB to strengthen their position as an advisor to corporate clients, improve operational excellence, and ensure digital distribution of their offerings. Our robust suite of solutions deployed on our Xelerate platform, will offer a technology infrastructure that is API friendly, modular in nature and automates their offer to billing lifecycle. This win marks a milestone for us in the Nordics and reinforces that increasingly banks must transcend towards a three-layered architecture and leverage an intelligent middle layer to ensure agility and customer centricity."

SunTec is the world's No. 1 pricing and billing company that creates value for enterprises through its Cloud-based products. More than 130 clients in 45+ countries rely on SunTec to provide hyper-personalized products, offers, pricing, loyalty programs, and billing for over 400 million end-customers. SunTec products are based on our cloud-native and cloud-agnostic, API first, micro-services-based proprietary platform, Xelerate and are delivered on premise, on private cloud and as SaaS. SunTec has global operations including the USA, UK, Germany, UAE, Singapore, Canada, Australia and India. For more information, please visit us at www.suntecgroup.com or email us at marketing@suntecgroup.com.

