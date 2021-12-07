Mavenir's SDC solution enables T-Mobile to offer "one number" services to customers

Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, announced today that T-Mobile has become the first operator in the Czech Republic to enable customers who own select smartwatches, to connect to their existing mobile number.

T-Mobile's smartwatch connection service has Mavenir's SDC, integrated as an extension to its IMS capabilities. Mavenir's SDC, which includes certified Entitlement Server (ES) functionality, offers flexible entitlement management and handles device entitlements for mobile devices. It allows customers to exchange messages and make or receive voice calls directly on their smartwatch without being tethered to their primary device. The capability went live in June 2021.

Mavenir's SDC orchestrates the authentication, provisioning, and linking of the smartwatch to the customer's mobile number, allowing it to operate independently of the primary device. Mavenir supports several brands of smart devices, making this a single product for provisioning 'one number' services. T-Mobile's smartwatch connection service supports voice communication using VoLTE or VoWi-Fi. In the Czech Republic, T-Mobile's IMS, VoLTE, and VoWi-Fi are all based on Cloud-Native IMS solutions from Mavenir.

"SDC is the perfect complement for wearables," said Brandon Larson, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mavenir's Multimedia Business Unit. "We are delighted at how quickly Mavenir was able to deploy an IMS capability that adds such tangible value for T-Mobile and its smartphone/smartwatch customers in the Czech Republic."

"We are proud that T-Mobile is the first operator in the Czech Republic to launch a connection service that enables the full use of what is widely considered the most technologically advanced smartwatch, even when out of reach of a paired smartphone," said Michal Podlucký, Director of the residential segment in T-Mobile Czech Republic.

Using the service with T-Mobile is extremely friendly. Customers can easily pair the watch and activate the service directly in the watch application on the smartphone and use both devices at the same time, or completely independently of each other. Customers who activate the service within a year of the official launch will receive the first three months free of charge. T-Mobile has also prepared a discounted offer of watches for all T-Mobile customers who activate or extend the current contract.

