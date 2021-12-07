Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.: Blue Lagoon Continues To Hit More Gold at Dome Mountain

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:BLLG)(FSE:7BL)(OTCQB:BLAGF) is pleased to announce new high-grade gold results from its on-going diamond drilling program at its 100% controlled Dome Mountain Gold Project, an all-year-round accessible property located a short 50-minute drive from Smither B.C.

To date, the Company has completed 20,627 meters of diamond drilling since the commencement of the 2021 drilling program announced on January 11, 2021 (Table 2). Phase One drilling, completed earlier this year, encompassed 7,176.5 meters in 32 holes, and to date, 49 holes totaling 13,446.5 meters have been drilled as part of the Company's Phase Two program. Drilling is ongoing with two diamond drills operating around the clock and will continue until on or about December 15, 2021 and will recommence in early January 2022.

Due to exceptionally slow lab turn-around times, an industry wide problem, the Company is waiting for assay results from more than 30 holes. Highlights of the most recent assay results (Table 1) include:

Hole DM-21-177*:

47.09 g/t Au eq over 0.65 m

8.05 g/t Au eq over 1.37 m

7.71 g/t Au eq over 3.55 m

20.30 g/t Au eq over 0.75 m

9.22 g/t Au eq over 0.80 m

Hole DM-21-178:

14.20 g/t Au eq over 1.28 m

27.70 g/t Au eq over 0.50 m

11.51 g/t Au eq over 0.65 m

Hole DM-21-186:

20.55 g/t Au eq over 0.37 m

23.81 g/t Au eq over 0.60 m

* Announced in a press release dated September 22, 2021

Quinton Hennigh, Director of Crescat Capital, a strategic shareholder of Blue Lagoon, commented "It is quite promising that the first exploration hole into the new Chance Structural Zone ("CSZ") has returned high-grade vein intercepts. High-grade veins have now been found over an area of approximately 2 sq km across the core part of the project. With over thirty holes in the lab for assay, many of which display multiple vein intercepts in the CSZ and Federal Zones, it will be exciting to see how this story unfolds."

Results for 11 new holes have been returned since previous results were announced in a press release dated September 22, 2021 (Table 1). As discussed in that press release, hole DM-21-186 was the first hole completed in the newly identified CSZ and encountered narrow and steeply dipping quartz-sulfide veins in country rock displaying disseminated sulfide mineralization. This hole encountered six notable mineralized intercepts including 20.55 g/t Au eq over 0.37 m and 23.81 g/t Au eq over 0.60 m, confirmation that this new target is capable of hosting high-grade vein mineralization.

"Hole DM-21-186 provides our first indication that the complex network of structures discovered in the Chance Structural Zone ("CSZ") host high-grade gold veins," commented Bill Cronk, Blue Lagoon's Chief Geologist. "This is a very encouraging start on this new zone of mineralization, especially given the fact that we have seen many more such vein intercepts drilled in subsequent holes at this new target. Sheeted high-grade veins of multiple orientations are typical in alkaline gold deposits such as this. We look forward to receipt of assays from the twenty additional holes completed in the CSZ as well as results from the new Federal Zone," he added.

The CSZ is structurally complex with faults and quartz veins displaying multiple orientations including steeply dipping and flat lying. To date, 21 holes completed at CSZ define a structural corridor within a complex graben at least 300 meters in width and 300 meters along strike (NW-SE). Further drilling will be completed to delineate this new mineralized structural zone along strike and at depth.

Hole DM-21-178, which tested the Freegold Vein target as an undercut to hole DM-21-177 encountered seven notable mineralized vein intercepts including 14.2 g/t Au eq over 1.28 m, 27.70 g/t Au eq over 0.50 m and 11.51 g/t Au eq over 0.65 m. This hole (and DM-21-177) shows that the high-grade Freegold Veins have a strike extent of at least 300m.

Holes DM-21-177 to DM-21-185 were completed in the Freegold intrusion and display anomalous gold consistent with known mineralization encountered at the surface. More drilling may be planned at Freegold showing once a ground IP survey is completed.

Federal Creek

One drill rig was deployed to the Federal Zone to test for mineralization associated with an Airborne EM anomaly within a NNW-SSE structural zone highlighted by magnetics. To date, ten drill holes have been completed in this new target, several of which have encountered a few meters to tens of meters of graphitic shear zone above and below a contact between supracrustal sedimentary rocks and volcanic rocks including ash tuffs and volcanic breccia. This graphitic "zone" is characterized by 1-10% graphite and anomalous arsenopyrite (up to 10%) and pyrite with local occurrences of chalcopyrite, sphalerite and galena. Mineralization appears to be consistent along strike and at depth.

TABLE 1

DH From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (gpt) Ag (gpt) Pb (%) Zn (%) Cu (%) Au eq (gpt) DM-21-178 98.90 100.18 1.28 12.60 71.00 1.02 0.36 0.07 14.20 100.18 101.40 1.22 2.11 75.00 0.45 1.78 0.11 4.34 124.95 125.45 0.50 9.71 1012.00 5.54 4.48 0.43 27.70 109.70 110.00 0.30 1.39 6.00 0.37 0.46 0.04 1.91 125.45 126.25 0.80 3.81 100.00 0.19 0.10 0.04 5.26 132.35 133.00 0.65 10.60 32.00 0.28 0.67 0.03 11.51 167.45 168.55 1.10 1.38 16.00 0.02 0.09 0.07 1.75 DM-21-180 59.20 60.37 1.17 1.75 5.63 0.01 0.21 0.03 1.98 221.75 222.12 0.37 1.16 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.01 1.18 DM-21-181 18.28 18.62 0.34 5.00 8.47 0.08 0.04 0.02 5.19 209.60 209.85 0.25 5.79 7.00 0.00 0.03 0.17 6.18 306.40 307.10 0.70 3.01 10.00 0.08 0.22 0.02 3.33 DM-21-182 No sig values DM-21-184 23.35 24.20 0.85 2.81 9.00 0.17 0.07 0.01 3.05 83.15 83.45 0.30 3.28 6.00 0.06 0.07 0.01 3.42 DM-21-186 25.3 25.45 0.15 13.40 11.00 0.00 0.01 0.02 13.58 29.18 29.55 0.37 20.00 16.00 0.00 0.54 0.04 20.55 59.00 59.15 0.15 2.00 25.00 0.00 0.08 0.11 2.55 116.60 117.15 0.55 1.47 10.00 0.00 0.04 0.04 1.68 122.00 122.60 0.60 22.80 60.00 0.00 0.05 0.13 23.81 126.20 126.80 0.60 1.49 5.00 0.00 0.02 0.02 1.60 Au eq (gpt) = Au (gpt) + (Ag (gpt)/79) + (Pb (%)/2.59) + (Zn (%)/1.92) + (Cu (%)/0.60)

True widths of veins cannot be estimated at this early stage.

TABLE 2

Final Hole ID Easting Northing Depth (m) DM-21-172 654551.559 6070353.466 410 DM-21-173 654207.968 6069899.49 425 DM-21-174 654551.705 6070356.513 301 DM-21-175 654209.045 6069896.917 452 DM-21-176 654284.352 6070175.188 546 DM-21-177 654208.499 6069897.123 569 DM-21-178 654208.158 6069897.19 401 DM-21-179 655590.081 6071331.15 403 DM-21-180 654272.562 6069849.346 235 DM-21-181 654371.108 6069817.6 354 DM-21-182 655138.606 6071500.672 254.5 DM-21-183 655138.838 6071500.814 190 DM-21-184 654370.963 6069817.44 135 DM-21-185 656002.464 6073183.661 496 DM-21-186 653752.182 6069558.771 365 DM-21-187 653753.081 6069559.01 278 DM-21-188 653753.681 6069558.618 96.5 DM-21-188a 653753.513 6069558.353 193 DM-21-189 653762 6069569 177 DM-21-190 654440 6069028 150 DM-21-191 653539 6069399 215 DM-21-192 654440 6069028 155.5 DM-21-193 653539 6069399 315 DM-21-194 654441 6069031 179 DM-21-195 653539 6069399 359 DM-21-196 654441 6069031 160 DM-21-197 654591 6068688 448 DM-21-198 653539 6069399 377 DM-21-209 654569 6068691 405 DM-21-200 653539 6069399 215 DM-21-201 653633 6069329 205 DM-21-202 654569 6068691 362 DM-21-203 653633 6069329 179 DM-21-204 653633 6069329 152 DM-21-205 654691 6068738 419 DM-21-206 653633 6069329 242 DM-21-207 653633 6069329 236 DM-21-208 653633 6069329 158 DM-21-209 654691 6068738 350 DM-21-210 653633 6069329 158 DM-21-211 653633 6069329 173 DM-21-212 654691 6068738 457 DM-21-213 653633 6069329 218 DM-21-214 653633 6069329 170 DM-21-215 654691 6068738 518 DM-21-216 653717 6069212 227 DM-21-217 653717 6069212 242 DM-21-218 653717 6069212 239 DM-21-219 653717 6069212 155 DM-21-220 653717 6069212 113

Figure 1 Site map showing only Phase 2 drilling

Figure 2 Map showing Phase 2 drilling to date in the Chance Structural Zone (background is generalized geology)

Figure 3 Map Showing Phase 2 drilling to date in the Federal Zone

QUALITY ASSURANCE AND CONTROL

All core analyses were completed by Bureau Veritas out of Vancouver. Core selected for sampling was cut with a core saw in half with one half bagged for shipping. Strict chain of custody storing, and shipping protocol were maintained. Core was crushed, split, and pulverized with 250 grams passing 200 mesh. Each sample was analyzed by MA370 4-acid digestion ICP with ES finish and FA 150 fire assay with ICP-MS finish, and all Au overlimits >1ppm were analyzed with FA 550 fire assay and gravimetric finish. Standards and Blanks were inserted by Company staff. The sampling program was undertaken by Company personnel by and under the direction of Lorie Farrell P.Geo.

BIG ONION PROPERTY OPTION AGREEMENT

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has entered into a property option agreement on the Big Onion Property with Gama Explorations Inc., a private BC company. Pursuant to the option agreement Gama may acquire a 100% interest in the property in consideration for the following cash and share payments to be made over a period of 48 months: $500,000 in cash, 2 million common shares of Gama, and exploration expenditures of $1.5 million on the property. The Company retains a net smelter returns royalty on the project of 1.125% currently held through Metal Mountain Resources Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The Big Onion Property is an exploration stage copper property that consists of thirteen contiguous mineral title claims located near Smithers, British Columbia. The Company and Gama have determined not to proceed on the previously announced sale of the Golden Wonder project to Gama. The Company continues to focus on the advancement of its Dome Mountain and Pellaire projects.

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was approved by William Cronk, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined in NI 43-101 and a consultant to the Company.

