Early-stage biotech companies rarely provide detailed insights into their universe. It is not surprising, as the market for diagnostics in the context of Covid-19, in particular, is highly competitive. The company featured here, XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. is reportedly preparing to take off in the coming weeks and months in not one but two of three business areas. Specifically, it is looking at precise and rapid PCR testing that does not require a traditional lab and promises results in 25 minutes. But it is also about testing methods for other typical diseases. Regarding medications, the provider presented here is working on procedures to improve their effect on patients and even produce them more cheaply. The following report on biotech summarizes which company XPhyto wants to catch up with in the long term and the market potential. An insight into a very dynamic market.

