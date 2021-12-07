China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited: China Unicom Held 2021 International Partners Meeting and Announced a Variety of 'SMART Solutions'

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / On 6 December, China Unicom successfully held the International Partners Meeting 2021 in Beijing in the form of online live broadcast. Hundreds of guests, including world-renowned telecommunication service providers and China Unicom's partners from different industries attended the meeting; together they explored the megatrends in industry transformation. Mr. Liang Baojun, the Senior Vice President of China Unicom, delivered a keynote speech. Ms. Meng Shusen, the Chairman and President of China Unicom Global Limited, joined the meeting and announced a variety of "SMART Solutions" on behalf of China Unicom Global

In his speech "Connect with Global Partners to Empower the 5G Era", Liang Baojun said that as a digital solution provider with abundant resources as well as client base and the official telecommunication service partner of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and the Paralympic Winter Games, China Unicom would continue to collaborate with all partners to construct a mutually beneficial digital community and promote the development of digital economy.

In the post-pandemic era, all industries are striving to innovate and transform. China Unicom continues to focus on the building of a high quality 5G network and the creation of smart, innovative products. The company has doubled its coverage, speed, bandwidth, and capacity, greatly benefiting the scaling up of 5G applications. In terms of global connection, China Unicom Global has attached great importance to global customers' demand on stable and secure data transmission and continued to provide flexible and diversified integrated Internet solutions.

Meng Shusen said that China Unicom Global had always been committed to providing customers with high quality innovative International Express products that can be applied to multiple scenarios, providing ultra-low latency, safe and reliable connection services. Using Big Computing as a foundation, the company has cooperated with mainstream cloud service providers around the world to integrate cloud and network resources so as to provide intelligent cloud networking services that combines cloud and network while allowing multi-cloud interconnection in a green and secured manner. Also, during the pandemic, the company has tailor-made multi-scenario-large-scale web applications using 5G+SD-WAN, in areas such as smart medical care, smart transportation and smart logistics. The company has now established 28 overseas subsidiaries, 5 NOC and more than 130 overseas PoPs, covering more than 80 countries and regions.

The forum further demonstrated the innovative capacity of China Unicom Global, which lays a solid foundation for in-depth cooperation with global partner in international operations. To express appreciation and gratitude to its global partners, China Unicom Global presented the Unicom Global Partner Award to 28 partners.

China Unicom Global Limited ("CUG") was established in 29th May, 2015. Headquartered in Hong Kong, with 28 worldwide subsidiaries and offices, and over 130 overseas Point-of-Presences (PoPs), CUG endeavors on global business development, operation, and servicing outside Mainland China.

CUG offers reliable end-to-end global integrated telecommunication services and solutions, including global connectivity services, global internet access, ICT services, cloud, internet of things (IoT), video conferencing, unified communications, content, and security services, and provides personal customers with premium voice and mobility services.

