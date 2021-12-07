Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.12.2021
Wachgeküsst! Vom „Diesel-Entlein“ zum „Elektro-Schwan“!
WKN: 860591 ISIN: IT0000064482 Ticker-Symbol: BPG 
PR Newswire
07.12.2021 | 09:33
43 Leser
BOC Products & Services AG: BOC Group Unveils Next-Level BPM Analysis With ADONIS 13.0

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BOC Group today introduced ADONIS 13.0, with breakthrough innovations in the world of analysis, enabling users to visualize, share and connect like never before. The new concept puts more power in users' hands, allowing them to create their own charts on the fly, dynamically illustrate the impact of change, highlight asset attributes with colouring, and even share entire analysis exercises with peers. Designed to both ease and enrich the experience of assessing your business architecture, ADONIS 13.0's contribution to making transformation initiatives more efficient and engaging will blow users away.

BOC Logo

"With ADONIS 13.0, we set to revolutionize the way our users approach BPM analysis - from their level of involvement in creating the charts, to how they leverage findings in their day-to-day work, and share these insights with others", says Tobias Rausch, ADONIS Product Manager.

"Today, we're happy to introduce a stunning collection of updates that put both the individual, as well as collaborative aspects of the ADONIS experience into focus, allowing anyone to effortlessly bring their BPM data to life - a game-changer when it comes to agile decision-making and rapid enterprise transformation as a whole."

What's more, the latest release introduces a number of other updates, including streamlined ADONIS integration with Enterprise Architecture suites such as ADOIT, allowing BPM and EA tools to pair and exchange data in a more effective and refined manner.

A detailed insight into the latest release is available on the BOC Group website.

BOC Group encourages all interested parties to take the new ADONIS for a spin with the free ADONIS:Community Edition and experience the latest improvements first-hand.

About the BOC Group

BOC Group crafts and markets state-of-the-art Enterprise Modelling Software in the domains of BPM, EA and GRC, for effective and extensive business management in the digital era. Our tools are based on interconnectivity. They are free to adapt to your needs and can collaborate with a wide-range of ecosystem applications.

ADONIS global customers include Airbus, Allianz, Emerson, Generali, Hilti, Rewe and Telefonica and many others.

Contact

BOC Information Technologies Consulting GmbH
Ing. Enrique Lobo Cruz
Market Development Manager
+43 1 905 10 81 2250

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1702725/BOC_Logo_Logo.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
