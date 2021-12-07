Maria Teresa "Tessa" Hilado will join Galderma's Advisory Committee on January 1, 2022

Formerly Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at pharmaceutical company Allergan, Ms. Hilado currently sits on the boards of Campbell Soup Company, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. and Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC

She will bring to Galderma her strong financial acumen and expertise in managing global corporations

Galderma, the world's largest independent dermatology company, announced today that Maria Teresa "Tessa" Hilado will join its Advisory Committee, effective January 1, 2022.

"I look forward to working with Tessa Hilado as we

move forward with Galderma's next growth phase.

Her appointment will greatly strengthen the Advisory Committee and shows our dedication to

increasing diversity at Galderma."

THOMAS EBELING

CHAIRMAN OF THE ADVISORY COMMITTEE, GALDERMA

A financial management specialist with over 30 years' experience, Ms. Hilado brings a proven track record across several global corporations and brands. Her background includes pharmaceuticals, consumer products and industrials.

She most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at global pharmaceutical company Allergan PLC, from 2014 until her retirement in 2018. Prior to this, Ms. Hilado was Senior Vice President, Finance and Treasurer of PepsiCo Inc.; Vice President and Treasurer for Schering-Plough Corp.; and held several leadership roles at General Motors Company.

She holds a Bachelor of Science in Management Engineering from Ateneo de Manila University in the Philippines and an MBA from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.

"I am thrilled to welcome Tessa to Galderma's

Advisory Committee. Her vast expertise will be

instrumental in implementing our integrated

dermatology strategy and in fulfilling our ambition of

becoming the leading dermatology company in the

world."

FLEMMING ØRNSKOV, M.D., MPH

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, GALDERMA

About Galderma

Galderma is the world's largest independent dermatology company, present in approximately 100 countries. Since our inception in 1981, we have been driven by a complete dedication to dermatology. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of sophisticated brands and services across Aesthetics, Consumer Care and Prescription Medicine. Focused on the needs of consumers and patients, we work in partnership with healthcare professionals to ensure superior outcomes. Because we understand that the skin we're in shapes our life stories, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: www.galderma.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211207005498/en/

