Orpak Systems Ltd: Sonol Selects Gilbarco Veeder-Root's Passport X Next Generation, Cloud-based Retail Software Platform to Enable C-Store Digital Transformation

- Gilbarco Veeder-Root provides innovative retail solutions offerings to support C-Store digital transformation

GREENSBORO, N.C., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gilbarco Veeder-Root (GVR), a global leader for innovative technology for convenience stores, retail and commercial fueling solutions and services, today announced that it has signed an agreement with Sonol to deploy Passport X -GVR's new market leading convenience retail management software.

Sonol is a leader in the Israeli energy industry, operating a network of 240 fuel stations and 200 retail convenience stores nationwide. As part of the agreement, Sonol will provide its customers with an upgraded, first-of-its-kind service experience with GVR's Passport X platform.

Passport X is a secure, cloud-based retail software platform for fuel, retail, and c-store management that includes an advanced Point-of-Sale system and integrated back office and head office workflow solutions. The platform also has various optimization solutions, including automation, multi-channel sales processes (Omnichannel), inventory management, and others that will improve the experience of store managers and station operators.

With the implementation of the Passport X platform, Sonol customers will enjoy a variety of purchasing options, from loyalty and promotions plans, self-service kiosk operation, remote refueling application approval, and purchase/shipping services through Sonol's e-commerce website.

"Fueling complexes seek out solutions that can offer consumers and employees value-added features beyond retail fuel services. In today's digital age, there is a demand for higher-value business solutions that can meet the requirements of the customer," said Shay Bakfan, CEO of Orpak, a division of GVR. "We are delighted to provide Sonol with the Passport X platform. With this next-generation point-of-sale technology, Sonol will be able to provide an effortless consumer experience boosting consumer loyalty and revenue."

Aaron Saak, President of Gilbarco Veeder-Root, stated, "As GVR continues to expand its activities and focus on convenience retail workflow solutions, we are excited to announce we are bringing this innovative, high-technology platform to Sonol."

This agreement signals GVR's commitment to continue to play a critical role in shaping the future of advanced technologies in the retail convenience and fueling industry.

About Gilbarco Veeder-Root

Gilbarco Veeder-Root is the worldwide technology leader for retail and commercial fueling operations, offering the broadest range of integrated solutions from the forecourt to the convenience store and head office. For over 150 years, Gilbarco has earned the trust of its customers by providing long-term partnership, uncompromising support, and proven reliability. Major product lines include fuel dispensers, pump media, point-of-sale systems, payment systems, tank gauges and fleet management systems.

