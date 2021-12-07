Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Wachgeküsst! Vom „Diesel-Entlein“ zum „Elektro-Schwan“!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
07.12.2021 | 10:05
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: VIKING LINE ABP: NEW SHARES

EXCHANGE NOTICE, DECEMBER 07, 2021 SHARES

VIKING LINE ABP: NEW SHARES

A maximum of 6,480,000 new shares (VIK1VN0121) of the share issue of Viking
Line Abp will be traded as new shares as of December 08, 2021. 

Identifiers of the new shares:

Trading code: VIK1VN0121
ISIN code: FI4000513775
Orderbook id: 242404
Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities CCP
Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table
Listing date: December 08, 2021

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.