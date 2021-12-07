Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: VIKING LINE ABP: NEW SHARES

EXCHANGE NOTICE, DECEMBER 07, 2021 SHARES VIKING LINE ABP: NEW SHARES A maximum of 6,480,000 new shares (VIK1VN0121) of the share issue of Viking Line Abp will be traded as new shares as of December 08, 2021. Identifiers of the new shares: Trading code: VIK1VN0121 ISIN code: FI4000513775 Orderbook id: 242404 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities CCP Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table Listing date: December 08, 2021 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260