UL's Immersive Software Engineering program gives students access to hands-on experience at leading global technology innovators

Teckro, creator of the only clinical trials platform that facilitates collaboration for real-time decision-making at the point of patient care, today announced a strategic partnership with the University of Limerick. The partnership highlights Teckro's commitment to world-class technical expertise in Ireland.

Through its Immersive Software Engineering (ISE) program, the University of Limerick is working with some of the world's premier technology companies to give students hands-on development experience. Other companies participating in the program include a mix of industry leaders, such as Boston Scientific, Intercom and Stripe.

"Students learn best on the job, with mentoring from both industry and academia. We designed ISE to create a practical, hands-on experience for our students at leading technology companies so they learn by doing," says Tiziana Margaria, ISE co-director. "We are delighted to have a partner of Teckro's caliber, not only for their technological expertise, but also for letting our students see first-hand the great work being carried out in the clinical trials space."

While drug development is at the leading edge of scientific innovation, clinical trial processes are often hamstrung by paper-based information systems and slow, unreliable channels of communication. Teckro is leading the way for digital transformation with its clinical trial software platform that provides real-time communication, enables fast, accurate decision-making, and signals potential safety issues sooner, helping the life sciences industry get medicines to market faster.

"To deliver the very best technology products to our customers, we need access to the very best development talent, on our doorstep," said Gary Hughes, Teckro CEO and co-founder. "That's why I am delighted to today announce our partnership with UL to grow the talent pool and culture of technology engineering excellence in Ireland."

Students participating in the ISE program with Teckro will have the opportunity to work on technology that is helping to save lives and improve quality of life with modern medicines. You can learn more about clinical trials with the new Totally Clinical: Trial Triumphs Rad Trends industry podcast hosted by Teckro and available on Spotify, Google and Apple.

Plans to Double R&D Headcount in the Coming Year

Teckro plans to significantly expand its development operations over the coming months, further adding to the technical strength in its Dublin-based R&D hub. The goal is to double the team, bringing the headcount in product and engineering to 100 strong.

"Product leadership is at the very heart of our ambition to transform the clinical trial industry and that means attracting and recruiting the very best people to our development teams," says Sonia Araujo, Teckro general manager of R&D Products. "We know that the best people are in high demand and so we are eager to support initiatives such as the UL ISE program that will increase the available pool of development talent."

Recently named as one of the top software startups in Ireland by an independent LinkedIn analysis, open Teckro positions are listed on the company's careers page. Open positions include front and back-end developers, DevOps, QA, mobile app developers, product managers and product designers.

The Immersive Software Engineering program at the University of Limerick will offer a four-year BSc and MSc in Immersive Software Engineering. ISE students will learn in a purpose-built studio at the UL campus in Limerick and on five paid residencies with industry partners. The first cohort of students will begin studies in September 2022.

About Teckro

Recognized as one of the fastest growing software companies in the clinical trial market, Teckro transforms the study protocol into a hub of communication and collaboration. It's a digital platform that connects all study stakeholders with the knowledge they need, when they need it. Thousands of investigators and more than 27,000 sites around the world rely on Teckro to execute clinical trials. Teckro works with emerging biotech and global pharmaceutical organizations, including 12 out of the Top 20 companies. Teckro supports all therapeutic areas, all phases, and any trial format ranging from traditional in-clinic, to decentralized clinical trials, or a hybrid approach.

