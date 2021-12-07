Regulatory News:

On December 6, 2021, Mercialys (Paris:MERY) closed the tender offer on part of its bond issue with Euro 549.5 million outstanding and due to mature in March 2023.

The nominal amount accepted by the Company in connection with the tender offer totaled Euro 80 million. The purchased bonds will be canceled by December 31, 2021. The outstanding amount of the bond issue maturing in March 2023 will therefore represent Euro 469.5 million.

This transaction will contribute towards optimizing the maturity of the Company's debt.

Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, La Banque Postale and Natixis were the Structuring Advisors and Dealer Managers.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies. It is specialized in the holding, management and transformation of retail spaces, anticipating consumer trends, on its own behalf and for third parties. At June 30, 2021, Mercialys had a real estate portfolio valued at Euro 3.2 billion (including transfer taxes). Its portfolio of 2,102 leases represents an annualized rental base of Euro 169.8 million. Mercialys has been listed on the stock market since October 12, 2005 (ticker: MERY) and has "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status. Part of the SBF 120 and Euronext Paris Compartment B, it had 93,886,501 shares outstanding at June 30, 2021.

