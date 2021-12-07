Gujarat-based solar manufacturer Solex plans to have 1 GW of cell and 3.7 GW of module capacity operational in 2023.From pv magazine India Gujarat-based Solex is putting up a 1.2 GW solar module manufacturing facility in Surat which will become operational by the end of January. Solex representative Brijesh Khanna told pv magazine the new plant will be equipped to produce high-output, 500-750 Wp-rated, modules which will feature 182mm, M10 wafers, and 210mm G12 products, to offer conversion efficiencies of more than 21%. The manufacturer then plans to install solar cell production facilities with ...

