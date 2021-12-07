Regency Assurance Appoints Stephen Coughlin as Group Director

LONDON, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International insurance and financial services giant Regency Assurance has announced the appointment of Stephen Coughlin as Group Director. Mr Coughlin's role is to build upon the organisation's progress and professionalism in order to retain its position as a global market leader, supporting clients in over 120 countries around the world.

Market leader

Regency Assurance is the parent company of Regency Employee Benefits, Regency Financial Services and specialist international insurance provider, Regency for Expats, which has earned a reputation as a trendsetter within the field of expat insurance. Unlike other providers which exclude terrorism cover, Regency for Expats decided to buck the trend by including this benefit as standard under all expat private medical insurance policies.

Similarly, they were the first out of the blocks with the provision of Thai Long Stay expat health insurance cover (as required by the Thai immigration authorities) and for Geographical Extension. Regency is also one of a handful of expat insurers to offer psychology benefits completely free of charge to all members.

Leadership and innovation

Originally from the Northwest of England, Coughlin brings with him a wealth of experience from within the insurance and financial industry, and the necessary leadership skills to drive through a range of initiatives that will ensure the group's future growth.

Mr Coughlin explains, "As the new Group Director for Regency Assurance, I will be responsible for elevating the company's brand and generating growth opportunities across all areas of the business, with particular focus on supporting Regency's community of staff, members and partners. Under my stewardship, Regency will continue to deliver a gold standard service and we will strive to constantly enhance the customer experience."