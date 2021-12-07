French startup Wind my Roof has developed a new wind power system equipped with two rooftop PV modules. It is currently testing a prototype in Paris.From pv magazine France French startup Wind my Roof has developed a small-scale hybrid wind-solar power generator for rooftop applications. The system consists of a 1,500 W wind turbine and two 600 W solar modules. The company said the pairing of the two sources helps maintain a good level of production all year round, while optimizing the use of space on the roof. The hybrid WindBox system can purportedly produce up to 2,000 kWh of wind energy and ...

