NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to share distribution in ABB (234/21)

The following information is based on a press release from ABB Ltd (ABB) published on December 7, 2021 and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of ABB has decided to proceed with the preparation for a share distribution of its E-mobile division (EL), creating a new, independent, publicly traded company. The new company is planned to be listed in Switzerland. The share distribution is planned to be completed during the first half of 2022. Provided that the regulatory conditions are fulfilled, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in ABB (ABB). For further information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1031216