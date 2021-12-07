American Airlines, the world's largest airline, is the first carrier in the U.S. to adopt CEFA AMS, an Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) application allowing pilots to virtually review flight data on their tablet after landing.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211207005055/en/

CEFA AMS (Aviation Mobile Services) is the first self-improvement tool allowing individual pilots to access and review the specifics of their flight after landing. (Photo: Business Wire)

CEFA AMS (Aviation Mobile Services) is the first self-improvement tool allowing individual pilots to access and review the specifics of their flight after landing.

Captain Neil Raaz, Operations Safety Director at American Airlines, says that CEFA AMS is the next step in American's data-driven approach to relentlessly advance safety. "By choosing CEFA AMS, we are now able to advance the Safety-II approach in a practical way in our operations. This progressive new debriefing capability will help promote a culture of continuous self-improvement and reinforce American's safety-first mentality into each and every flight."

"We are delighted to partner with American Airlines, who sets the standard when it comes to flight safety," says Dominique Mineo, CEO of CEFA Aviation, a France-based software company specialized in flight safety and pilot training. "Being able to deploy our innovation in the U.S. was one of our main ambitions. Today we have the opportunity to work with an airline committed to the highest safety standards and, beyond the conventional safety approach, aiming for Safety-II implementation." Mineo added.

The implementation of CEFA Aviation's EFB flight replay capability is a milestone for American. It demonstrates its will for innovation as well as a strong desire to lead the shift in pilot empowerment through increased access to and awareness of operational flight data.

This new partnership between CEFA and American Airlines will create an entirely new and revolutionary approach to proactive safety in airline operations and clearly demonstrates both organization's commitment to being industry leaders in aviation safety.

About CEFA Aviation

CEFA Aviation, a privately held French company, enhances pilot training and flight safety, developing world-leading 3D animation software and services for the past 20 years. The innovative solutions developed by its experts recreate flights with high details and accuracy based on data from aircraft flight recorders.

More than 100 major and regional airlines, cargo operators, and investigative authorities on five continents are using the company's core software, CEFA FAS (Flight Animation System), for pilot training and safety analysis.

Translating flight data into precise visualization requires an in-depth understanding of the complexity of aircraft systems and software engineering. CEFA Aviation has been a pioneer in easy-to-use flight data animation since Dominique Mineo founded the company in 2000. Its long-lasting success is attributable to a passion for aviation and innovation, listening to its clients, and delivering gold-standard support. CEFA Aviation is headquartered in the Alsace region of France.

At the Dubai Airshow 2017, CEFA Aviation unveiled a new breakthrough visualization tool to enhance further and personalize pilot training: CEFA AMS. Additional information can be found at www.cefa-aviation.com

Join us on social media and never miss a press release on Twitter @CEFAAviation and LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/cefa-aviation

About American Airlines Group

American's purpose is to care for people on life's journey. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211207005055/en/

Contacts:

CEFA Aviation

Paulina Calderon

communication@cefa-aviation.com