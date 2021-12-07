Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Change in Director's Details
PR Newswire
London, December 7
Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited
HEADLINE: Change in Director's Details
In accordance with LR 9.6.14, the Board of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited announces that Tom Quigley has been appointed to the Board of Velocys plc as a non-executive director, with effect from 26 July 2021.
For and on behalf of
Hilary Jones
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Telephone: 01534 700000
