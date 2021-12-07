Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Wachgeküsst! Vom „Diesel-Entlein“ zum „Elektro-Schwan“!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.12.2021 | 11:27
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Change in Director's Details

Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Change in Director's Details

PR Newswire

London, December 7

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited

HEADLINE: Change in Director's Details

In accordance with LR 9.6.14, the Board of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited announces that Tom Quigley has been appointed to the Board of Velocys plc as a non-executive director, with effect from 26 July 2021.

For and on behalf of

Hilary Jones

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Telephone: 01534 700000

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.