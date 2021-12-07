Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Change in Director's Details

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited

HEADLINE: Change in Director's Details

In accordance with LR 9.6.14, the Board of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited announces that Tom Quigley has been appointed to the Board of Velocys plc as a non-executive director, with effect from 26 July 2021.

For and on behalf of

Hilary Jones

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Telephone: 01534 700000