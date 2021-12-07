Clean Invest Africa Plc - Interim Consolidated Results to 30 June 2021

7 December 2021

CLEAN INVEST AFRICA PLC

("CIA" or the "Company" or the "Group")

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

FOR THE PERIOD 1 JANUARY 2021 TO 30 JUNE 2021

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER STATEMENT

I am pleased to present the interim financial results of the Group for the period 1 January 2021 to 30 June 2021.

Whilst the past period has continued to be extremely challenging Clean Invest Africa is looking forward to the next period with significant optimism due to the potential of a substantial and strong pipeline and in addition a developing opportunity to expand beyond coal.

At different times during this period, our production facilities, like most other similar businesses in South Africa and all around the world, have been impacted by Covid-19. Management took measures early on to mitigate the consequences of the pandemic including complying with the mandatory regulations imposed across its operations. These measures have had a significant impact on the timing of the development of the various commercial and business development activities expected to have advanced in both 2020 and 2021 and thus our plans have been pushed out by at least 12 months.

In addition, whilst the business took measures to reduce costs and in particular any variable overhead, it continued throughout to carry its fixed overhead burden. Net creditor days have been extended beyond its normal anticipated ratio and management continues to closely manage impacted creditors, but overall, creditors, which are largely trade and routine, have and continue to be very supportive.

Notwithstanding the negative impacts of the pandemic, the Company and its subsidiary CoalTech views the roads ahead with optimism, based upon the potential of an extensive and solid pipeline of opportunities. It is worth reiterating that the strategy of CoalTech is to secure long term, large scale customer relationships with whom it would develop one or more full scale plants and with long term offtake arrangements. Securing one such customer would be transformative, with any such project likely to have a project value well in excess of $10 million and involve the processing of large scale fines or tailings, typically over one million tonnes. The early stages of these commercial discussions typically also involve CoalTech running test batches. These batches are often initially small, for example 10's of kilos and then increase to sample production size batches of, for example, 10's of tonnes. Once batches are completed the outputs are exhaustively tested by CoalTech and by the potential client. This process is a considerable proportion of the CoalTech overhead and consumes the majority of the available production of our Bulpan production facility in South Africa. The CoalTech pipeline for coal fines remains substantial and robust and continually developing.

In a further positive development the CoalTech technology previously thought to only apply to coal fines or coal waste, has now been adapted by CoalTech to be able to pelletise other materials, with potentially high grade ores, precious metals, minerals and solid based natural resources. CIA is now evaluating the opportunity in the much wider market beyond coal including for pelletised Ilmenite, chrome, iron ore, manganese, as well as other base, ferrous and precious metals and biomass. This is a very significant development. Whilst still in its early days this is an indicator of far greater potential for CIA beyond coal than previously considered.

CIA will today be publishing on its website its unaudited financial results for the half year ended 30 June 2021.

FINANCIALS

The Group's interim consolidated financial results for the period 1 January 2021 to 30 June 2021 show a loss after taxation of £552,877.

The financial information for the six months period ended 30 June 2021 has not been reviewed by the Company's external auditors.

OUTLOOK

The Directors are pleased with the progress made in this period, notwithstanding the continuous impacts on the Group's business of the COVID-19 pandemic and look forward to continuing to update shareholders on the progress of the Group and the potentially exciting prospects ahead, some of which are developing reasonably fast. Such prospects are of course conditional upon and dependant upon the Company raising further funding for which there is no certainty at present. We continue to seek new investment opportunities and funding and we will advise shareholders if these opportunities develop.

Filippo Fantechi

Chief Executive Officer

7 December 2021

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

CLEAN INVEST AFRICA PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE PERIOD 1 JANUARY 2021 TO 30 JUNE 2021

For the 6 months period ended For the

year ended 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-20 (Unaudited) (Audited) Revenue 37,948 444 Cost of sales - - Gross profit 37,948 444 Other income 2,038 869 Operating costs (599,473) (1,105,496) Fair value of warrants/options issued and vested - (21,374) Unrealised foreign exchange revaluation on

amounts due to a related party 13,935 (32,256) Operating loss (545,552) (1,157,813) Finance income - 4 Finance costs (7,325) (11,025) Loss before tax (552,877) (1,168,834) Taxation - - Loss after tax (552,877) (1,168,834) Other comprehensive income Items that will be reclassified to profit or loss Currency translation differences 3,464 91,548 Total comprehensive loss for the period (549,413) (1,077,286) Earnings per share expressed in pence per share: Basic and diluted loss per share (GBP) (0.05) (0.10)

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these interim financial statements.

CLEAN INVEST AFRICA PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 30 JUNE 2021

As at As at 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-20 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 481,730 477,044 Right-of-use assets 35,837 20,966 Investments 5,247 5,247 Total Non-current assets 522,814 503,257 Current assets Inventories 7,779 7,679 Trade and other receivables 134,355 105,567 Amounts due from related parties 3,398,815 3,411,760 Cash & cash equivalents 6,079 13,864 Total current assets 3,547,028 3,538,870 Total assets 4,069,842 4,042,127 Equity and liabilities Equity attributable to the owners of the Company Share capital 2,949,388 2,949,388 Share premium 24,938,863 24,938,863 Shares to be issued 332,294 332,294 Convertible loans 155,000 155,000 Share-based payment 3,243,556 3,243,556 Foreign currency translation reserve 178,053 174,589 Reverse takeover reserve (23,050,570) (23,050,570) Accumulated losses (11,965,074) (11,412,197) Total equity (3,218,490) (2,669,077) Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 2,257,849 1,699,749 Current portion of lease liabilities 16,803 7,968 Amounts due to related parties 4,990,026 4,986,218 Total current liabilities 7,264,678 6,693,935 Non-current liabilities Non-current portion of lease liabilities 23,654 17,269 Total non-current liabilities 23,654 17,269 Total liabilities 7,288,332 6,711,204 Total equity and liabilities 4,069,842 4,042,127

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these interim financial statements.

CLEAN INVEST AFRICA PLC

COMPANY STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 30 JUNE 2021

As at As at 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-20 Unaudited Audited Assets Non-current assets Investments 4,744,225 4,744,225 Total Non-current assets 4,744,225 4,744,225 Current assets Trade and other receivables 240,569 235,714 Cash & cash equivalents 852 1,496 Total current assets 241,421 237,210 Total assets 4,985,646 4,981,435 Equity and liabilities Equity attributable to the owners of the Company Share capital 2,949,388 2,949,388 Share premium 24,938,863 24,938,863 Shares to be issued 332,294 332,294 Convertible loans 155,000 155,000 Share-based payment 3,243,556 3,243,556 Accumulated losses (27,038,202) (26,893,467) Total equity 4,580,899 4,725,634 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 404,747 255,801 Total liabilities 404,747 255,801 Total equity and liabilities 4,985,646 4,981,435

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these interim financial statements.

CLEAN INVEST AFRICA PLC

GROUP STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE PERIOD ENDING 30 JUNE 2021

Share

capital Share

premium Shares to be issued Convertible

loans Share-based

payment

reserve Reverse takeover reserve Currency

translation

reserve Accumulated losses Total

equity As at 1 January 2020 2,844,413 24,623,938 332,294 134,388 3,222,182 (23,050,570) 83,041 (10,243,363) (2,053,677) Loss for the year - - - - - - (1,168,834) (1,168,834) Other comprehensive income: Currency translation differences - - - - - - 91,548 - 91,548 Total comprehensive income - - - - - - 91,548 (1,168,834) (1,077,286) Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity: Shares issued by Clean Invest Africa Plc during the year 104,975 314,925 - - - - - - 419,900 Share-based payment - - - - 21,374 - - - 21,374 Movement during the year - - - 20,612 - - - - 20,612 Total transactions with owners recognised in equity 104,975 314,925 - 20,612 21,374 - - - 461,886 Balance as at 31 December 2020 2,949,388 24,938,863 332,294 155,000 3,243,556 (23,050,570) 174,589 (11,412,197) (2,669,077) Loss for the year - - - - - - - (552,877) (552,877) Other comprehensive income: Currency translation differences - - - - - - 3,464 - 3,464 Total comprehensive income - - - - - - 3,464 (552,877) (549,413) Balance as at 30 June 2021 2,949,388 24,938,863 332,294 155,000 3,243,556 (23,050,570) 178,053 (11,965,074) (3,218,490)

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these interim financial statements.

CLEAN INVEST AFRICA PLC

GROUP STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE PERIOD 1 JANUARY 2021 TO 30 JUNE 2021

For the year ended For the year ended 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-20 Operating activities Loss before income tax (552,877) (1,168,834) Adjustment for: Amortisation of right-of-use assets 3,897 7,472 Fair value of warrants/options issued and vested - 21,374 Provision for obsolete inventories - 1,598 Finance income - (4) Finance costs 7,325 11,025 (541,655) (1,127,369) Changes in operating assets and liabilities Inventories (100) (511) Trade and other receivables (28,788) 67,337 Trade and other payables 558,100 784,345 Cash utilised in operations (12,443) (276,198) Finance income - 4 Finance costs (6,149) (2,737) Exchange gains/(loss) on cash and cash equivalents (40,093) 25,803 Net cash used in operating activities (58,685) (253,128) Investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment - (8,488) Net cash used in investing activities - (8,488) Financing activities Funding received from a related party 54,589 157,923 Payment of related party borrowings - (39,415) Proceeds from issue of shares - 150,000 Principal paid on lease liabilities (3,689) (6,259) Net cash from financing activities 50,900 262,249 Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (7,785) 633 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 13,864 13,231 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 6,079 13,864

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these interim financial statements.

CLEAN INVEST AFRICA PLC

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

1. Company information

Clean Invest Africa plc (the "Company") is a public limited company which is listed on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market (previously NEX Exchange Growth Market) and is incorporated and domiciled in the United Kingdom.

The consolidated entity (the "Group") consists of the Company and the entities it controlled at the end of the six months period ended 30 June 2021.

Principal activity

The Company's primary strategy is to identify investment opportunities and acquisitions in clean energy projects/companies or alternative technologies that are used in a socially and environmentally responsible way on a global basis, with the intention of building a diversified portfolio of assets.

The subsidiaries of the Company, CoalTech Limited ("CoalTech"), a company registered in the United Kingdom with registered number 11368750, and Coal Agglomeration South Africa (Pty) Ltd. ("CASA"), a company registered in South Africa with registered number 2015/439393/07 and CoalTech's subsidiary Coal Tech LLC, a company registered in the United States of America with registered number 5685936 (collectively referred as "CoalTech Group"), are primarily engaged in agglomerating coal fines waste (coal dust) into coal pellets through the commercialization of the Group's proprietary binding technology.

2. Basis of preparation

The interim consolidated financial statements of the Group and the interim financial statements of the Company (the "interim financial statements") have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and IFRIC interpretations (IFRS IC) as adopted by the European Union and the Companies Act 2006 applicable to companies reporting under IFRS.

The interim financial statements are for the six months period ended 30 June 2021 and are presented in Sterling (£) which is the Company's presentation currency. The financial information for the six months period ended 30 June 2021 have not been reviewed by the Company's external auditors or audited.

The interim consolidated financial statements of the Group and the interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared using going concern assumption under the historical cost convention. The Directors believe the Group has or has access to sufficient funds to continue as a going concern for at least 12 months from the end of the reporting period.

3. Dividend

No dividends will be distributed for the six-month period ended 30 June 2021.

4. Earnings per share

Basic and diluted

For the 6 months period ended

30 June 2021 For the year ended 31 December 2020 (Unaudited) (Audited) Total loss from continuing operations attributable

to equity holders of the Company (552,877) (1,168,834) Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue 1,179,755,301 1,157,215,657 Basic earnings per share from continuing operations (0.05) (0.10)

5. Events after the reporting period

There were no significant events subsequent to 30 June 2021 and occurring before the date of signing of the interim financial statements that would have a significant impact on these annual financial statements.

The following events occurred between 30 June 2021 and the date of this report which are material to the understanding of the interim financial statements:

On 16 September 2021, the Company is pleased to announce that it has agreed to enter into a convertible loan note ("CLN") of £60,000, for a period of 6 months, with three of the Company directors, N Lyons, F Fantechi and P B Ryan, in equal parts, of £20,000 each. The CLN is convertible into ordinary shares of the Company at the request of the CLN holders, at 0.25p per share with an interest coupon of 8% payable in ordinary shares at 0.25p, upon redemption or conversion. Both the CLN and the coupon carry equivalent of two (2) warrants for every one ordinary share resulting from the conversions. Therefore, the Company will immediately grant a total of 49,920,000 warrants, each with an exercise price of 0.25p and valid for a period of five (5) years.